California's Largest Island Is A Jaw-Dropping Paradise Known For Crystal-Clear Waters, Wildlife, And Mountains
From the ocean to the mountains and desert landscapes, California has no shortage of incredible scenery. But some of its most jaw-dropping nature can be found just off the coast. California's eight Channel Islands aren't just beautiful, with crystalline waters and rolling mountains — they're also known as the "Galapagos of North America" thanks to their diverse plants and wildlife. And the largest, Santa Cruz Island, which is also the largest island in California, is full of beauty, adventure, and even culture. The island is the site of the Chumash creation story, and the Channel Islands are home to 13,000 years of human history.
About a quarter of Santa Cruz Island's 96 square miles is allotted to the beautiful Channel Islands National Park (which encompasses five different islands), while the remainder is operated by the Nature Conservancy and typically closed to the public. Within the park, visitors will find exciting hiking trails leading to panoramic ocean scenery, crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life, and animal species found nowhere else on Earth.
Visiting the Channel Islands National Park requires advanced planning, especially if you plan to stay overnight. While Santa Cruz Island can be visited as a day trip, you'll also find primitive camping available at Scorpion Canyon Campground for $15 a night, as well as backcountry camping. Santa Cruz Island is accessible only by boat, and from Ventura Harbor, the boat ride will take one to two hours, depending on which drop-off site you opt for.
A unique wildlife destination
Part of what makes Santa Cruz Island — and the Channel Islands as a whole — so special is the abundant plant and wildlife. Over 200 bird species, plus numerous mammals, reptiles, and amphibians, are found on Santa Cruz Island, 12 of which are endemic. Whale watching is one of the national park's top activities, and December through April are the best months for spotting gray whales — but later in the year, from May through September, you may also be able to spot blue or humpback whales.
Notably, the island has made enormous strides in conservation over the past few decades, by removing invasive non-native animals (feral pigs and sheep, as well as golden eagles once roamed on the island), and revitalizing populations of threatened species like bald eagles and Santa Cruz Island foxes. The recovery of the fox population — which went from less than 100 to over 1,200 in the past 20 years — became the fastest of any mammal under the Endangered Species Act. While on Santa Cruz Island, look out for the fox, along with other unique animals like the island spotted skunk, or numerous one-of-a-kind bird species like the Channel Island song sparrow or island scrub jay.
Hiking and adventure on Santa Cruz Island
With 77 miles of coastline and turquoise waters, this national park could pass for a Caribbean island. The best time for swimming, kayaking, and snorkeling through Santa Cruz's clear waters is from May through September, when the water temperatures can climb to the high 60s. For water sports, head to Scorpion Beach, where you'll find a sand and cobblestone shoreline, crystalline waters, and sea caves. Snorkeling and diving are particularly memorable here, thanks to its water clarity, kelp forests, and diverse sea life, including leopard sharks, bat rays, harbor seals, California sea lions, and plenty of colorful fish species.
Don't miss visiting the Painted Cave, which spans over 1,200 feet long, and is one of the largest sea caves in the world. Its multi-colored hues are naturally occurring, thanks to various rock types, lichens, and algae. During the rainy season, the cave's 160-foot-tall entrance becomes even more spectacular thanks to a waterfall. As you travel deep into the cave, you may even encounter sea lions. Accessible only by water, Island Packers offers trips that include a visit to the cave.
Two mountain ranges span across the island, and with valley, canyon, and coastline views, don't skip hiking on Santa Cruz Island, either. Several hiking trails stretch across the island's national park side, but for views of sky-high cliffs and Pacific panoramas, follow the Potato Harbor Trail, a 5-mile pathway leading to some of the Channel Islands' most dramatic scenery. While the island's highest peak reaches over 2,400 feet, the highest publicly accessible point is at Montañon Ridge. Ideal for experienced hikers looking for a challenge, the 10-mile loop trail takes several hours to complete.