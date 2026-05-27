California's Largest Island Is A Jaw-Dropping Paradise Known For Crystal-Clear Waters, Wildlife, And Mountains

From the ocean to the mountains and desert landscapes, California has no shortage of incredible scenery. But some of its most jaw-dropping nature can be found just off the coast. California's eight Channel Islands aren't just beautiful, with crystalline waters and rolling mountains — they're also known as the "Galapagos of North America" thanks to their diverse plants and wildlife. And the largest, Santa Cruz Island, which is also the largest island in California, is full of beauty, adventure, and even culture. The island is the site of the Chumash creation story, and the Channel Islands are home to 13,000 years of human history.

About a quarter of Santa Cruz Island's 96 square miles is allotted to the beautiful Channel Islands National Park (which encompasses five different islands), while the remainder is operated by the Nature Conservancy and typically closed to the public. Within the park, visitors will find exciting hiking trails leading to panoramic ocean scenery, crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life, and animal species found nowhere else on Earth.

Visiting the Channel Islands National Park requires advanced planning, especially if you plan to stay overnight. While Santa Cruz Island can be visited as a day trip, you'll also find primitive camping available at Scorpion Canyon Campground for $15 a night, as well as backcountry camping. Santa Cruz Island is accessible only by boat, and from Ventura Harbor, the boat ride will take one to two hours, depending on which drop-off site you opt for.