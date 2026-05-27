Canada's Underrated City Near The Maine Border Is A Riverfront Darling With Fishing, Kayaking, And Scenic Trails
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Most people crossing into Canada from Maine are heading straight to Québec City or Montreal, but they miss out on something special along the way. About 30 minutes from the Maine border sits Saint-Georges, Québec, a charming city along the Rivière Chaudière. It's still a true hidden gem — one of those increasingly rare places that hasn't been overrun by tourism. With lived-in character, a vibrant downtown, and Instagram-worthy streets, it's also an ideal base for hiking, kayaking, and fishing excursions.
While the outdoor adventures are the main draw, there's enough going on beyond the riverbank to fill a weekend. This underrated city of around 30,000 residents has an active public art scene and draws artists from around the world. A series of permanent outdoor statues and installations form a creative open-air museum trail through the city. There's a variety of restaurants, breweries, and shops downtown — and everything is within easy walking distance. Saint-Georges Church is the city's standout piece of architecture, towering above the trees with its 222-foot tower.
The nearest major airport is Québec City's Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), about an hour north, but if you're coming from the U.S., a road trip up from Maine is the way to go — the drive itself is part of the fun. Saint-Georges is roughly four hours from Portland, and the section of Route 201 heading towards Québec from central Maine is especially scenic, surrounded by forests and the Appalachian Mountains. Keep your eyes peeled during the drive, because this corner of Maine is prime territory for white-tailed deer, bald eagles, and moose. On your way to Saint-Georges, make a small detour to visit The Forks, Maine's underrated adventure destination, home to the state's tallest waterfalls.
Fishing, kayaking, and hiking near Saint Georges, Québec
The Rivière Chaudière is a great fishing destination, with different varieties of trout, pike, walleye, sturgeon, and Atlantic salmon found throughout the waterway. The prime season runs from April through October, with peak action in early summer and again in early fall as salmon migrate upstream. You'll need a Québec fishing license, and there are zone-based regulations outlined on the provincial website, so make sure you're familiar with them before you go.
The river runs right through the heart of Saint-Georges, so you can put in a kayak or canoe downtown and paddle around without actually leaving the city limits. There are two boat launch ramps near Pozer Island, a small park along the west side of the Chaudière. Before you hop in your boat, stroll through the Lilac Museum — especially if you're there during the peak bloom season from May to June.
You'll find several nice hiking options at Parc des Sept-Chutes (Seven Falls Park). Located just a five-minute drive over the bridge from downtown, it's free to visit and features a network of forested trails and rewarding viewpoints. The highlight is the Alliance Footbridge, suspended 80 feet above the seventh waterfall. It's even more striking in the fall when the leaves change color. Arguably the best loop in the park, the 1.6-mile Pozer River Gorge Trail takes about an hour to complete and passes all seven waterfalls before reaching the suspension bridge. There's also a cycle trail surrounded by 200-year-old trees that crosses the bridge if you prefer to explore at a faster pace. For a post-adventure wind-down, NRJ Spa Nordique is about 20 minutes from Saint-Georges, offering hot tubs, saunas, cold plunges, and spa services.
Planning your visit to Saint-Georges, Québec
For a small city, Saint-Georges has several solid accommodation options for travelers with a mid-range budget. Le Grand Hotel is basic but central, just steps from the river, with rooms priced at a modest $100 per night. Alternatively, a night at Le Georgesville starts at around $150, and some rooms overlook the beautiful Saint-Georges Church and the Rivière Chaudière. When it's time to eat, head to L'Épicier Rock Café, a local favorite with an elevated pub vibe. The short drive to Michelin-recommended Restaurant 1668 is well worth it for foodies seeking a fine dining experience. Just 15 minutes from town, the Les Roy de la Pomme lets you sample local cider and even pick your own seasonal fruit, which makes for a nice low-energy activity outdoors.
Spring and summer are the busiest seasons in Saint-Georges, but it's never overcrowded. Fall is arguably the best time for photographers to visit, as vibrant foliage blankets the province. You'll feel a true Canadian winter here, with temperatures that dip below freezing. However, if you're into snowshoeing, ice fishing, or cross-country skiing, the city becomes a winter playground. Regardless of when you visit, remember to plan your road trip route thoughtfully. The drive from Maine to Saint-Georges has long stretches without gas stations, so fuel up whenever you pass through a small town and carry an emergency kit — especially if you're driving through heavy rain or snow.
If you're continuing on to Montreal, be sure to stop at Trois-Rivières, another Canadian city full of charm west of Quebec City. And if the slower pace of Saint-Georges has you daydreaming about a more permanent move, Quebec has several affordable small towns worth considering for retirement.