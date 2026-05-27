Canada's Underrated City Near The Maine Border Is A Riverfront Darling With Fishing, Kayaking, And Scenic Trails

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Most people crossing into Canada from Maine are heading straight to Québec City or Montreal, but they miss out on something special along the way. About 30 minutes from the Maine border sits Saint-Georges, Québec, a charming city along the Rivière Chaudière. It's still a true hidden gem — one of those increasingly rare places that hasn't been overrun by tourism. With lived-in character, a vibrant downtown, and Instagram-worthy streets, it's also an ideal base for hiking, kayaking, and fishing excursions.

While the outdoor adventures are the main draw, there's enough going on beyond the riverbank to fill a weekend. This underrated city of around 30,000 residents has an active public art scene and draws artists from around the world. A series of permanent outdoor statues and installations form a creative open-air museum trail through the city. There's a variety of restaurants, breweries, and shops downtown — and everything is within easy walking distance. Saint-Georges Church is the city's standout piece of architecture, towering above the trees with its 222-foot tower.

The nearest major airport is Québec City's Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), about an hour north, but if you're coming from the U.S., a road trip up from Maine is the way to go — the drive itself is part of the fun. Saint-Georges is roughly four hours from Portland, and the section of Route 201 heading towards Québec from central Maine is especially scenic, surrounded by forests and the Appalachian Mountains. Keep your eyes peeled during the drive, because this corner of Maine is prime territory for white-tailed deer, bald eagles, and moose. On your way to Saint-Georges, make a small detour to visit The Forks, Maine's underrated adventure destination, home to the state's tallest waterfalls.