Canada's Dreamy Harbor City Outside Niagara Falls Offers Sandy Beaches, Shops, And A Walkable Downtown

Niagara Falls is an iconic destination on the U.S.-Canada border, attracting more than 20 million visitors each year. Slightly more visitors head to the Canadian side, but many don't venture beyond the city of Niagara Falls. This is a shame considering that only 30 minutes south sits one of Canada's most picturesque harbor cities on the northern shore of Lake Erie. Established in 1832, Port Colborne is a city with a small-town atmosphere, thanks to its relatively small population of around 22,000, locally owned shops, community events, and historic downtown.

Niagara's southern coast is known for its sandy beaches. These spread out along Lake Erie's northern reaches, including two prominent ones in or near Port Colborne. Nickel Beach is only a 5-minute drive from downtown and continues to be one of the area's most idyllic spots for a beach day. Windsurfers, sunbathers, and swimmers all flock to Nickel when the weather is warm. The white sand is great for lying back with a good book. The beach also has family-friendly amenities, such as volleyball courts, restrooms, and picnic tables. You can park close to the sand, but it costs about $5 per hour. Fortunately, there are other parking lots farther away that are cheaper.

Another popular spot is Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach in the 46-acre Centennial Park, about a 10-minute drive from downtown Port Colborne. The sandy beach has a similar family-friendly vibe, with restrooms, tennis and volleyball courts, horseshoe rings, and picnic spots. "This park is absolutely lovely," one visitor wrote on Google Reviews. "A great picnic area and place to swim ... The sandy beach is clean and welcoming." You still have to pay for parking here, though, which costs upwards of $30.