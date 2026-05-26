Why It's Rude To Slurp Soup In The US (But Not Other Countries)

For many Americans, it may be hard to imagine anything more unwelcome during a delicious meal than the sound of someone slurping soup at the next table. Western table manners tend to emphasize unobtrusiveness, and slurping can seem like the exact opposite. But that cultural norm is by no means universal. While exaggerated eating sounds are rarely encouraged anywhere, more low-key slurping is a standard part of the dining experience and, in some cases, even complimentary to the chef.

You're most likely to encounter it in Asia, especially with noodle soups. In countries such as Japan, China, and Vietnam, the idea that slurping your noodles could be considered ill-mannered or bothersome can seem baffling – and you're bound to hear it if you visit one of Tokyo's foodie hotspots for traditional eats. And while expectations around slurping vary from country to country, this etiquette tip is one of the top things to understand before traveling to Vietnam and other Asian destinations where noodles play a prominent role in local food culture.

One common explanation for why slurping is standard in much of Asia but taboo in the West is that it often conveys appreciation to the chef. There is some truth to that idea, particularly in Japan, where audible enjoyment of a meal is not generally viewed negatively. But the reality is more nuanced, and showing appreciation is not always the main reason people slurp noodles. More often than not, the habit is rooted in practicality.