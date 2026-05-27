Canada's 'Underground City' Is A Giant Vibrant Shopping Center With Hotels, Art, And Tasty Eats
From its cobblestone streets to its famous food and festival scene, Montreal, located in the province of Quebec in Canada, has plenty to offer travelers above ground. However, some of the city's best shopping and attractions are actually hidden underground in the largest pedestrian subway network in the world. Officially known as Réso, the "Underground City," as it's called, spans more than 20 miles through Downtown Montreal.
First-time visitors to the Underground City may expect it to feel like a series of dark, unsightly tunnels. Instead, the network is bright and modern, with around 500,000 visitors exploring its connected shopping malls, public artworks, and entertainment venues each day. Additionally, Montreal's reputation as one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite food destinations means travelers wandering the Underground City will have no shortage of excellent places to eat.
Montreal's Underground City — which was designed in the 1960s as an easier way for nearby office employees to meet with each other — becomes especially popular during the winter, when it's used to avoid icy sidewalks and freezing temperatures. In fact, one Google reviewer calls it an "incredible place to go explore when it's super cold outside." However, even during the warmer months, since it's climate-controlled, it remains an important part of life in the city. Moreover, the Underground City connects with parts of the Montreal Metro and several luxury hotels, making it easily accessible without even stepping outside.
Shop and dine inside Montreal's Underground City
The Underground City is connected to multiple shopping malls. Complexe Desjardins has more than 110 stores and restaurants, along with its eye-catching fountain that towers over the mall's public event space. Place Ville Marie is not only a shopping destination: Built in 1962, it's a skyscraper best known for its distinctive cross shape. At Place Montréal Trust, visitors will find well-known stores like Zara and Best Buy Express, but it is especially popular during the holiday season, when visitors flock to see its popular interactive Christmas tree. Lastly, Centre Eaton de Montréal includes roughly 120 shops and is the location of Canada's first Time Out Market — a food hall one visitor calls "a one-stop shop for some of Montreal's best restaurants."
During a visit to Time Out Market, hungry guests can try dishes from 15 eateries led by acclaimed Montreal chefs. The food hall, similar to Portugal's wildly popular attraction, offers a wide variety of cuisines, including Japanese fare from Marusan, where travelers can order curry, donburi, and ramen. Diners looking for American-inspired food paired with local flavors can also stop by Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine for smash burgers, poutines, and its exclusive Big Time Burger created specifically for the market.
Marché Artisans, an 8,000-square-foot food market, is another great place to grab a bite. Like Time Out, Marché Artisans offers both local and international options like cheeses, pizzas, poke bowls, sandwiches, and fresh-baked goods. For those with a sweet tooth, the food hall's Crêpes N' Shakes area serves both sweet and savory crepes, milkshakes, smoothies, homemade ice cream, and sorbet.
Hotels, art, and attractions are connected to the Underground City
After grabbing a meal at Marché Artisans, guests staying at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth will not need to travel far, as the market is located directly inside the hotel. Opened in 1958, the historic luxury hotel connects directly to the Underground City via indoor passageways leading to Central Station and Place Ville Marie. The hotel is also known for hosting John Lennon and Yoko Ono during their iconic "Bed-In for Peace," during which Lennon recorded "Give Peace a Chance." Another popular property is Hotel Bonaventure Montreal, which also offers direct access to Bonaventure Metro station and the Underground City, and boasts a heated rooftop pool. Guests rave about the hotel's customer service, with one Google reviewer saying, "Every staff member is wonderful to interact with and so helpful."
The Underground City also connects travelers to several of Montreal's cultural attractions. Place des Arts, located in the city's Quartier des Spectacles district, is Canada's largest performing arts center, hosting concerts, theater performances, comedy shows, musicals, dance productions, and operas. Travelers can also visit the Oasis immersion inside the Palais des congrès de Montréal, a multimedia experience featuring over 100 laser projections and surround-sound speakers. Throughout Montreal's Underground City, visitors will also encounter art installations as part of the city's larger public art network, which features more than 1,200 works by hundreds of artists.
If you're coming from out of town, you can reach the underground network by flying into Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and taking a car or train downtown, roughly 12 miles away. Travelers looking to explore even more public art in Quebec can also visit Mont-Joli, a riverside city known for its colorful murals and vibrant local culture.