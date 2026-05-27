Canada's 'Underground City' Is A Giant Vibrant Shopping Center With Hotels, Art, And Tasty Eats

From its cobblestone streets to its famous food and festival scene, Montreal, located in the province of Quebec in Canada, has plenty to offer travelers above ground. However, some of the city's best shopping and attractions are actually hidden underground in the largest pedestrian subway network in the world. Officially known as Réso, the "Underground City," as it's called, spans more than 20 miles through Downtown Montreal.

First-time visitors to the Underground City may expect it to feel like a series of dark, unsightly tunnels. Instead, the network is bright and modern, with around 500,000 visitors exploring its connected shopping malls, public artworks, and entertainment venues each day. Additionally, Montreal's reputation as one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite food destinations means travelers wandering the Underground City will have no shortage of excellent places to eat.

Montreal's Underground City — which was designed in the 1960s as an easier way for nearby office employees to meet with each other — becomes especially popular during the winter, when it's used to avoid icy sidewalks and freezing temperatures. In fact, one Google reviewer calls it an "incredible place to go explore when it's super cold outside." However, even during the warmer months, since it's climate-controlled, it remains an important part of life in the city. Moreover, the Underground City connects with parts of the Montreal Metro and several luxury hotels, making it easily accessible without even stepping outside.