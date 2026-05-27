California Is Slowly Changing This Airport Near LA And Travelers Will Feel The Difference

Flying into downtown Los Angeles typically goes one of two ways: navigating the sprawling, sensory overload of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) or breezing through Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) with surprising ease. While LAX is known as a nightmare to navigate, BUR has earned a reputation as the smaller, more pleasant alternative, and a new terminal opening at the airport in 2026 is only cementing its standing.

If there's one setback to BUR, it's age. The airport's current terminal dates to 1930 and has become somewhat outdated in terms of safety and capacity standards, according to the Elevate BUR project. A completely new terminal (plus an airport garage and airline support facility) is set to open in October 2026, following its approval in 2016, bringing upgraded facilities and more space without detracting from the appeal of BUR as the less chaotic option for flying into L.A.

The new terminal, called the "Icon," will completely replace the existing building, which is expected to be demolished once the new facility opens. The Icon will have 355,000 square feet of space and keep the same 14 gates. It will be located right next to the old terminal, so returning passengers won't have to worry about figuring out new routes into and out of the airport. Passengers can also expect updated amenities, expanded waiting areas, and a more streamlined layout.