California Is Slowly Changing This Airport Near LA And Travelers Will Feel The Difference
Flying into downtown Los Angeles typically goes one of two ways: navigating the sprawling, sensory overload of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) or breezing through Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) with surprising ease. While LAX is known as a nightmare to navigate, BUR has earned a reputation as the smaller, more pleasant alternative, and a new terminal opening at the airport in 2026 is only cementing its standing.
If there's one setback to BUR, it's age. The airport's current terminal dates to 1930 and has become somewhat outdated in terms of safety and capacity standards, according to the Elevate BUR project. A completely new terminal (plus an airport garage and airline support facility) is set to open in October 2026, following its approval in 2016, bringing upgraded facilities and more space without detracting from the appeal of BUR as the less chaotic option for flying into L.A.
The new terminal, called the "Icon," will completely replace the existing building, which is expected to be demolished once the new facility opens. The Icon will have 355,000 square feet of space and keep the same 14 gates. It will be located right next to the old terminal, so returning passengers won't have to worry about figuring out new routes into and out of the airport. Passengers can also expect updated amenities, expanded waiting areas, and a more streamlined layout.
Changes coming to the upgraded Hollywood Burbank Airport
Visually, the first thing travelers might notice about the new BUR terminal is its modernized design. Travelers familiar with the old terminal's beige, blocky appearance will see a far more organic and elegant look inspired by Hollywood glamour and the film industry, according to the preliminary design concept. It will have a swooping canopy that flows over the terminal and carries across the parking garage. Inside, travelers can expect more space in waiting areas and walkways, all of which will be fully ADA-accessible. There will also be new food and shopping options in the concourse and bigger baggage claim areas.
The layout of the new terminal seems much easier to navigate than the old design. One of the current terminal's complications is having separate screening checkpoints for its two concourses, adding another layer of planning for passengers to figure out which control area to go through. The replacement terminal will instead funnel all passengers through one eight-lane security checkpoint.
Getting to and from the airport will be more streamlined, too. Even though BUR is one of America's least-crowded airports, those driving into the terminal as it stands have to jockey through an access road shared with all traffic, with little organization. The replacement terminal will include a new roadway with lanes designated by traffic type, plus separate pick-up and drop-off spots for arrivals and departures. The upgraded parking garage will have around 2,000 parking spaces, compared with the old one's under 450 spots, and 300 electric vehicle chargers. This gives passengers an even easier gateway to exploring nearby LA gems like California's former "picture city," Agoura Hills, about a 35-minute drive from BUR.