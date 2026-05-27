North Carolina's Idyllic Camping Spot Is A Shady Forest Hideaway Just Minutes From Downtown Asheville
For lovers of the outdoors, few things feel better than waking up to cool mountain air, towering trees, and the sound of wildlife all around. However, when it comes to experiencing complete solitude, it's often out of reach for those not able to travel far. But hidden in a shady forest just outside Asheville, North Carolina, Bull Mountain Ridge campsite offers an idyllic, peaceful escape while still keeping travelers surprisingly close to the city.
Located in the mountains just east of downtown Asheville, the private campsite is designed for travelers looking for a tranquil camping experience without driving for hours. The site accommodates small RVs and camper vans and offers amenities such as water hookups, electrical hookups, and Wi-Fi. According to the listing, the forested property also features a maintained understory area where guests can lounge beneath the trees while taking in the surrounding scenery. However, for those looking to do this, it's worth noting that the area has a large black bear population. Guests are encouraged to properly secure food and scented items while staying on the property. Campers who have stayed at this site describe it as having a "country feel, but close to everything."
Past guests also said they had a good experience accessing nearby hiking trails, with several mentioning that the host provided recommendations for scenic spots located less than 10 minutes from the campsite. Although the campsite's exact location remains private until booking, traveling between Asheville — a historic center full of shops and renowned food — and Bull Mountain Ridge is relatively easy by car. Travelers can take I-70 or drive via I-240, with both routes taking roughly 12 minutes each way.
Explore downtown Asheville after a peaceful night of camping
Despite feeling tucked away in the forest, travelers staying at Bull Mountain Ridge campsite can easily split their trip between the outdoors and downtown Asheville. After a relaxing night under the stars, campers can head to Flour for an early meal. This spot specializes in breakfast fare, sandwiches, and some of the best biscuits in the area. As one Google reviewer says, "Got the bacon egg and cheese, and people are not exaggerating when they say this is the best biscuit ever. The salty, buttery crunch on this thing is out of this world." But what's a trip to downtown Asheville without shopping?
There's no shortage of shopping in Asheville, with more than 200 independently owned stores scattered throughout downtown. One of the area's most popular shopping destinations is the historic Grove Arcade, a popular landmark known for its boutique shops, local art, and restaurants housed beneath a glass ceiling. Asheville is also home to some of the best antique shops in North Carolina, making the city a great stop for travelers searching for unique gifts and vintage finds. Visitors looking for local food products can also stop by the Asheville City Market, where vendors sell farm-fresh produce, meats, cheeses, breads, and pastries every Saturday morning throughout most of the year.
What guests need to know when visiting the Bull Mountain Ridge campsite
While Bull Mountain Ridge offers a peaceful mountain escape just minutes from downtown Asheville with several convenient amenities, including accommodations for a wide variety of camper vans, the experience leans more rustic than luxury glamping. It's the perfect time to put these five camping tips no one tells you about to the test. Campers can pitch their tents, start a fire, and then gather around it to relax or grill up some food. Firewood is available for an added fee, while kindling is provided free of charge. Additionally, since there are no on-site facilities, guests will need to bring their own camp toilets and solar showers. The nearby Gold's Gym at Oakley Plaza is about 10 minutes from the site and has showers and saunas. If you're not a member, the gym offers a free pass you can sign up for online.
Travelers can book the Bull Mountain Ridge campsite through Hipcamp, where rates start at around $49 a night for two adults, plus extra fees for children under 12. Check-in runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., while checkout is scheduled before noon. So, when's the best time to visit? The host says the campsite is open year-round, though late October is considered one of the best times thanks to the vibrant fall foliage that paints the Blue Ridge Mountains — including the landscapes that surround the Blue Ridge Parkway, often considered America's favorite scenic drive.