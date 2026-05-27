North Carolina's Idyllic Camping Spot Is A Shady Forest Hideaway Just Minutes From Downtown Asheville

For lovers of the outdoors, few things feel better than waking up to cool mountain air, towering trees, and the sound of wildlife all around. However, when it comes to experiencing complete solitude, it's often out of reach for those not able to travel far. But hidden in a shady forest just outside Asheville, North Carolina, Bull Mountain Ridge campsite offers an idyllic, peaceful escape while still keeping travelers surprisingly close to the city.

Located in the mountains just east of downtown Asheville, the private campsite is designed for travelers looking for a tranquil camping experience without driving for hours. The site accommodates small RVs and camper vans and offers amenities such as water hookups, electrical hookups, and Wi-Fi. According to the listing, the forested property also features a maintained understory area where guests can lounge beneath the trees while taking in the surrounding scenery. However, for those looking to do this, it's worth noting that the area has a large black bear population. Guests are encouraged to properly secure food and scented items while staying on the property. Campers who have stayed at this site describe it as having a "country feel, but close to everything."

Past guests also said they had a good experience accessing nearby hiking trails, with several mentioning that the host provided recommendations for scenic spots located less than 10 minutes from the campsite. Although the campsite's exact location remains private until booking, traveling between Asheville — a historic center full of shops and renowned food — and Bull Mountain Ridge is relatively easy by car. Travelers can take I-70 or drive via I-240, with both routes taking roughly 12 minutes each way.