Idaho's Smallest State Park Is A Hidden, Historic Mountain Gem With A Once-Thriving Catholic Mission
Northern Idaho's Silver Valley, famed for its mining glory, is defined by the verdant beauty of the Bitterroot Mountains and its historical destinations. This includes Coeur d'Alene's Old Mission State Park, also referred to as Old Mission State Park. Located in the town of Cataldo, it's nestled along the Coeur d'Alene River and is tucked away, hidden by trees just off Interstate 90. Old Mission State Park spans only 18 acres and is believed to be the smallest state park in Idaho.
However, its size isn't the only thing that makes it unique. Standing amid greenery and mountain views is the Mission of the Sacred Heart, a pale yellow structure featuring six columns on its exterior and other striking details that dates back to the early 1850s and was designed by an Italian priest, Antonio Ravalli. Remarkably, this is the oldest building in the Gem State. According to Intermountain Histories, the Mission of the Sacred Heart was made with mud and other natural resources (even huckleberries for pigment) and originally intended to spread Catholicism to the Indigenous peoples of the area. This included the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, many of whom also aided in its construction and resided next to this Baroque-style place of worship.
Once a flourishing farm, the mission shuttered in 1877, and it was transformed into Old Mission State Park nearly a century later. Now, visitors can enter the Mission of the Sacred Heart and appreciate its 19th-century craftsmanship, religious imagery, and artifacts on a self-guided tour. "The place is so very well kept up. Fascinating history about this place that will leave you in awe," wrote one Google reviewer, who called it a "must-see" on Interstate 90.
Experience Idaho's Old Mission State Park
You might not be surprised to learn that the Mission of the Sacred Heart is on the National Register of Historic Places. However, there's more to see at Coeur d'Alene's Old Mission State Park, which is located close to Wallace, one of the most underrated towns in the Mountain West. Next door to Idaho's oldest building is the Parish House, built in the late 1880s. The blue abode once housed priests and other church members who served the area. Reviewers on Google say visitors may also tour this structure.
Additionally, reviewers recommend exploring the 18-acre site and its picturesque surroundings. There are benches, picnic tables, and, as one individual mentioned on Google, trails "with information signs, including one down to the wetlands area of the river and another to an old cemetery." For a small additional fee (Old Mission State Park charges a fee for vehicle admission), visitors can experience the Sacred Encounters exhibit at the visitor center. It delves into the impact of Catholicism on the local Indigenous peoples and features art, traditional native attire, and more.
Old Mission State Park is open daily year-round, though seasonal hours may vary; keep an eye on Facebook for up-to-date information. Road tripping across the Idaho Panhandle? The CDA River RV campground is less than 2 miles away from Old Mission State Park. Plus, there are more Silver Valley destinations to discover near Cataldo (which, fun fact, is the last name of a former priest at the Mission of the Sacred Heart). These include Mullan, Idaho's once-bustling mining city, and Kellogg, a mountain city blending endless recreation with idyllic views.