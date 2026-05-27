Idaho's Smallest State Park Is A Hidden, Historic Mountain Gem With A Once-Thriving Catholic Mission

Northern Idaho's Silver Valley, famed for its mining glory, is defined by the verdant beauty of the Bitterroot Mountains and its historical destinations. This includes Coeur d'Alene's Old Mission State Park, also referred to as Old Mission State Park. Located in the town of Cataldo, it's nestled along the Coeur d'Alene River and is tucked away, hidden by trees just off Interstate 90. Old Mission State Park spans only 18 acres and is believed to be the smallest state park in Idaho.

However, its size isn't the only thing that makes it unique. Standing amid greenery and mountain views is the Mission of the Sacred Heart, a pale yellow structure featuring six columns on its exterior and other striking details that dates back to the early 1850s and was designed by an Italian priest, Antonio Ravalli. Remarkably, this is the oldest building in the Gem State. According to Intermountain Histories, the Mission of the Sacred Heart was made with mud and other natural resources (even huckleberries for pigment) and originally intended to spread Catholicism to the Indigenous peoples of the area. This included the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, many of whom also aided in its construction and resided next to this Baroque-style place of worship.

Once a flourishing farm, the mission shuttered in 1877, and it was transformed into Old Mission State Park nearly a century later. Now, visitors can enter the Mission of the Sacred Heart and appreciate its 19th-century craftsmanship, religious imagery, and artifacts on a self-guided tour. "The place is so very well kept up. Fascinating history about this place that will leave you in awe," wrote one Google reviewer, who called it a "must-see" on Interstate 90.