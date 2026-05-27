This Highly Common Boomer Cruise Habit Hits Gen Z's Last Nerve (And We Don't Blame Them)

When the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver wrote, "Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?," she probably wasn't thinking "filling it with intrusive questions from strangers on a cruise." But for many boomers, this is exactly what they plan to do. And it has hit Gen Z's last nerve, as younger travelers are fed up with the "small talk" that feels like an unwelcome interrogation on their cruise trips.

Although millennials are currently dominating the cruise market, cruise ships are still a hotbed of those born in the post-war years from 1946 to 1964. Since more Gen Zers and millennials are taking cruises, there's a greater likelihood of butting heads because of generational differences. One of the main points of contention is communication, as interacting with others is at the heart of the cruise experience. But what some boomers consider to be small talk ("Why aren't you married?" or "Here's what I think about your hometown"), Gen Z sees as unasked-for and invasive questions and opinions. Ironically, despite complaints that the original online generation lacks social skills, boomers are the ones who seem to be missing them here, as what passes for their small talk would make Dear Abby clutch her pearls in horror.

Reddit is ripe with examples of this behavior, like this user expressing frustration about being on a cruise and frequently encountering boomer "'small talk' which is really just a nosy interrogation of personal details." Whether you're waiting for the elevator, standing in line at the buffet, or going on an excursion, you'll meet plenty of people on a cruise, which makes this highly common boomer habit a near inevitability. Ultimately, the frustration is in the nature of the questions themselves, which many find to be inappropriate.