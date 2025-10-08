The Best Cruise Lines For Young Adults, According To Gen Z And Millennials' Top Needs
In a guide that is designed to recommend the "best cruise lines for young adults," the first step is clarifying exactly who falls into that category. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, young adulthood generally refers to people between the ages of 18 and 34. The Catholic Church's global definition stretches the age range even further, labeling anyone 18 to 39 as a young adult. For our purposes, we'll consider this full span. This is a group that encompasses both Gen Z travelers just starting to figure out what types of holidays they enjoy as adults, and Millennials who are building careers, families, and adding travel memories that will last the rest of their lives.
Why does this particular age bracket matter for cruising? The short answer is that young adults aren't just looking for a generic trip at sea. Both of these generations are looking for personalized experiences that align with their lifestyles. Gen Z cruisers tend to prioritize affordability, flexibility, and one-of-a-kind experiences they can share on social media. They want immersive shore excursions and fun nightlife onboard. Meanwhile, Millennials (my age group!), as they get older, are typically balancing more in their lives. They gravitate toward authentic, local experiences and often want options for all ages. Millennials enjoy cruising with both their parents and their children. Exceptional dining, cultural enrichment, and family-friendly venues that still offer high style are important to this group. By defining who young adults are from the get-go, we can better evaluate which cruise lines deliver the best combination of value, adventure, and aesthetics that makes them especially appealing to these travelers.
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean is often at the top of the list when it comes to cruise lines that cater to young adults. The company itself recommends its Star of the Seas as an ideal choice for this age group, noting that it's easy to snap "Insta-worthy shots holding a frosty concoction from Swim and Tonic, the biggest swim-up bar at sea" to send "your social media into the stratosphere." The ship boasts seven pools, 10 whirlpools, and 40 restaurants and bars, meaning there's no shortage of ways to spend your days (and nights) onboard. Whether you're lounging at a bar, seeking thrills on a waterslide, or trying a new global cuisine, the vibe here caters to couples and families looking to socialize and get out of their staterooms.
In addition to the Star of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's megaships — like the record-breaking, world's largest cruise ship Icon of the Seas — have quickly become popular with the young adult crowd for all that they have to offer. With the FlowRider surf simulator, a rock-climbing wall, 15 bars and music venues, and eight dedicated "neighborhoods" onboard, the company's megaships are built to appeal to younger generations who want adventure and variety for the duration of their cruise. For Gen Z and Millennial travelers, especially those with kids, Royal Caribbean offers a good mix of family-friendly activities, opportunities for guests of all ages to socialize, and upscale touches like the Royal Suite Class for those who want to take their vacations from standard to extra-special. If your idea of a great cruise vacation involves a high-energy experience on the high seas, this just might be the right cruise line.
Virgin Voyages
For young adults who want a cruise line built expressly for them, Virgin Voyages is an obvious standout. Unlike most mainstream lines, Virgin is exclusively for adults — no kids allowed here. That decision has a huge bearing on the onboard atmosphere, which is geared toward fun, freedom, and a sense of contemporary luxury that resonates with the Millennial and Gen Z crowd. "If you've been hesitant about cruising or are seeking a contemporary, adult-focused escape, Virgin Voyages is the answer. This isn't just a cruise; it's an unparalleled adventure at sea that promises to create unforgettable memories," says blogger Bab About Town.
Dining is one of the biggest draws for young adult travelers who choose Virgin Voyages. Each ship in the fleet boasts at least 20 eateries, with no assigned seating or large dining halls. And, the food isn't boring. Virgin works with well-known chefs like Brad Farmerie (of PUBLIC in NYC) and Matt Lambert (Test Kitchen). This is appealing to Millennials and Gen Zers who enjoy trying new, Instagrammable restaurants in their cities. Entertainment is available every night with DJs, immersive shows like "Duel Reality" — a retelling of "Romeo and Juliet" —, and onboard parties like Scarlet Night and the PJ Party. One of the Virgin's most unique features is its onboard tattoo parlor, where some guests commemorate their trips permanently. And, of course, I would be remiss to leave out the now-iconic hammock balconies we've undoubtedly all seen on social media. For young adults who want a stylish and unapologetically modern cruise experience, Virgin Voyages is certainly hard to beat. If you're ready to book a Virgin cruise, here's what you'll need to take with you.
Carnival Cruise Line
For young adults who want a fun-filled vacation without breaking the bank, Carnival Cruise Line is a great option. Known for being one of the most affordable major cruise lines, Carnival delivers a good time without a massive price tag. That makes it especially appealing for Gen Z travelers just starting out or Millennials who are looking to get away without blowing their budgets. Each Carnival vessel includes themed "zones," similar to Royal Caribbean's "neighborhood" concept. On the Carnival Celebration, for example, passengers can explore The Gateway (which offers drinks from 17 nations), hit Summer Landing for pools and frozen treats, or check out The Ultimate Playground, featuring the world's first rollercoaster at sea. At night, Carnival offers a wide range of entertainment options, including comedy lounges, musical productions, and karaoke bars. This means there's always something for young adult travelers to do.
Another thing that makes Carnival a good option for budget-conscious young adults is that it caters to this group at all stages of life. The cruise line offers a variety of family-friendly activities for couples in their 20s and 30s traveling with kids, but there are also features like themed bachelor and bachelorette party packs for those who are celebrating adults-only life events. If you're after a cruise vacation that is easily affordable on most budgets, offers plenty of nightlife options, yet still caters to young families, Carnival Cruise Line could be a good fit for your next holiday.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Data from Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) indicates that approximately 10% of U.S. cruise passengers now travel solo, with Millennials and Gen Z leading the charge (per Cruise Insider). Norwegian Cruise Line has carved out a niche catering to this growing demographic. The brand's Studio Staterooms are designed specifically for one traveler, with no single supplement fee. This is a huge perk for Millennials and Gen Zers who want to travel independently but don't want to pay for double occupancy. NCL even offers a dedicated Studio Lounge where solo cruisers can meet others without the potential awkwardness of being on their own in other parts of the ship. This focus on solo travel has made the brand especially popular with travelers in their 20s and 30s, who are increasingly viewing traveling alone as both liberating and pragmatic.
Norwegian also offers plenty of onboard amenities perfect for young adults traveling with any type of travel party, from couples to large friend groups. The Vibe Beach Club is an adults-only retreat where passengers can reserve upgraded lounge chairs or cabanas. On certain vessels, like the Norwegian Aqua, guests can also enjoy Infinity Beach. This area aims for "total serenity," combining sleek, Nordic design with panoramic ocean views. Norwegian strikes a good balance between relaxation and nightlife, with comedy shows, Broadway-style performances like Jersey Boys, and live music venues. It's not hard to make post-dinner plans on this cruise line. For Millennials and Gen Zers traveling with children, never fear. The brand was also voted one of the best cruise lines for family travel in Travel Weekly. Norwegian Cruise Line's appeal to varying demographics of 20- and 30-somethings makes it a nearly universally good choice for this group.
Celebrity Cruise Line
If your idea of the perfect cruise is less about late-night DJ parties that rival the Las Vegas Strip and more about fine dining, aesthetic design, and luxury touches, Celebrity Cruises may be your perfect cruise line match. While Celebrity's vessels don't offer the adrenaline-spiking activities of lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival — you won't find waterparks, ziplines, or huge themed areas onboard – the brand is ideal for young adults who prioritize Instagrammable experiences and culinary expertise. A partnership with the world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud allows the brand to offer high-end dining experiences, including Boulud's own Le Voyage. There's also a secret free perk aboard all Celebrity ships, and it's a fun treat for all ages.
Ships like the new Celebrity Xcel, launching in November 2025, are stylish and designed for travelers who appreciate the finer things in life, regardless of age. One Millennial blogger shared, "I was a little worried that the entertainment on Celebrity Silhouette would be geared toward older adults and us millennials (and younger) would be an afterthought...the entertainment really catered to everyone's tastes. Where the entertainment really shined on Celebrity Silhouette was its theatre productions." If you, too, appreciate good theater, great food, and spacious staterooms with high-end touches, Celebrity Cruises is a great option for your next trip.
Disney Cruise Line
While Disney Cruise Line is often associated with families and children — and it is undeniably excellent for multigenerational travel parties that include kids — it's also a surprisingly great option for young adults vacationing without kids, especially those who proudly identify as Disney adults.Theming is, of course, central to the Disney experience, and for Millennials and Gen Zers who grew up with classic Disney films or park vacations, the sense of immersion on the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet is tough to surpass. DCL is my family's cruise line of choice, and Disney cruises consistently deliver, specifically in terms of exceptional service and entertainment. From Broadway-caliber shows like "Aladdin" to themed dining that puts you in the center of stories like "Frozen" or the MCU, there's no shortage of activities that are just as magical for adults as they are for kids.
Disney also does an excellent job of balancing its family focus (hello, Oceaneer Clubs!) with adults-only spaces. Every ship in the existing fleet — from the Wonder to the all-new Destiny — offers the Quiet Cove Pool, where guests 18 and over can luxuriate away from children. The Senses Spa & Salon is another adult-exclusive area on all Disney ships. From the popular rainforest room to spa villa treatments for couples, this is a space where grown-ups can really relax. Finally, 18+ dining experiences like Palo, Remy, and Enchanté (on the Wish class) are preferable to land-based restaurants for some cruisers.
MSC Cruises
For young adults looking for a combination of value and style, MSC Cruises is an excellent choice. The line actually provides young adult discounts specifically for passengers aged 18 to 29 on select sailings. These reduced fares mean younger cruisers can enjoy an elegant, European cruise experience without stretching their wallets beyond their comfort level. At the same time, however, MSC recognizes that not every young adult is seeking the most affordable cruise. Enter the line's Yacht Club concept. This private "ship within a ship" includes upscale suites, 24-hour butler service, exclusive dining options, and a dedicated pool deck. For young professionals celebrating milestone job promotions or couples planning honeymoons, Yacht Club offers an upscale experience without the high costs of a true luxury cruise line, particularly since inclusions like premium beverages and Wi-Fi can help offset the more expensive fare. Yacht Club is available on multiple MSC ships, including the new World America, which also features whirlpools and an overwater swing with stunning views.
Another highlight for young adults is the brand's private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. With over two miles of white-sand beaches, private cabanas, spa treatments, food trucks (a favorite for Millennials, in particular), and beach bars, this island offers everything honeymooners and young families could want. MSC caters to both sides of the young adult spectrum: those who care solely about affordability and those who want affordable luxury. Whether you're 23 and looking for a cruise bargain or 33 and planning to splurge a little, you'll find a cruise that fits on MSC.
Sixthman Cruises
For young adults who can't decide between a cruise vacation or going to a music festival, Sixthman is the brand to know. Unlike traditional cruises that focus on relaxation or family-friendly activities, Sixthman partners with entertainers, celebrities, and cruise lines to create themed voyages centered around a varied mix of music, comedy, film, and pop culture. The result is an atmosphere that heavily appeals to Millennials and Gen Zers who seek unique experiences above nearly all else. This phenomenon has even been termed the "experience economy," and Sixthman excels here.
Themed itineraries for 2026 include the Jay and Silent Bob Cruise, hosted by filmmaker Kevin Smith. For many Millennials who came of age in the early 2000s and 2010s, Smith's movies (like "Clerks" and "Chasing Amy") were a cultural touchstone, making this sailing a nostalgic, one-of-a-kind event for this demographic. Sixthman also has a range of rock'n'roll, hip-hop, country music, and even Hallmark Christmas-themed cruises on its schedule, giving travelers the chance to see their favorite performers up close at sea. One two-time Sixthman cruiser shared on Cruise Critic, "We got a bottle of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries delivered to our room plus gifts every night. That in addition to non-stop incredible music!" For young adults who want more than sand and surf, Sixthman offers cruises that will leave you with one-of-a-kind memories to last a lifetime.
Expedition and Adventure Cruises
As we've discussed, many young adults crave bucket list experiences instead of conventional cruise vacations. This is where brands like HX Expeditions (formerly Hurtigruten Expeditions) and Lindblad Expeditions come in. These cruise lines are designed for explorers, not partiers, and they're perfect for Millennials and Gen Zers who want to explore the far reaches of the globe. HX Expeditions has been operating since 1896, specializing in voyages to places where other cruise lines simply don't go. From polar expeditions in Antarctica to adventurous itineraries in Greenland, the Galápagos Islands, and Svalbard, HX attracts younger travelers who are passionate about nature, sustainability, and becoming part of the story of worldwide expeditions. The line also offers special programs and rates for solo travelers.
Lindblad Expeditions, meanwhile, has partnered with National Geographic to deliver bucket-list trips that appeal to culturally savvy, science-minded young adults. Every voyage includes food options curated to the destination, special music offerings, and access to local artwork and decor. In addition to onboard enrichment, Lindblad and National Geographic offer incredible, unlimited shore excursions. Imagine, for instance, snorkeling multiple coral reefs in a single day or taking a kayaking trip through an iceberg field. This line is also great for Millennials and Gen Zers who want to adventure with their children. Lindblad Expeditions' family cruises are engineered specifically to allow "multiple options daily to ensure fun for all. As long as your young ones have an adult in tow, you can split up so that everyone gets to do what interests them most."
Tech and connectivity for digital nomads
For many young adults with remote jobs, the line between work and travel has blurred, and cruise lines are taking notice. With more Millennials and Gen Zers living digital nomad lifestyles, cruise line brands are making it easier to work onboard. Reliable Wi-Fi is the biggest factor for people who want to work and live on a cruise ship full time. Royal Caribbean offers Starlink-powered "VOOM" internet, and Virgin Voyages offers various tiers of WiFi connectivity, including a "Work from Sea" package. These connections are fast enough for video calls, streaming, and file uploads and downloads, making it easier than ever to balance Slack messages with unlimited sunshine.
Some cruise lines have also introduced co-working spaces, where passengers can work during the day with minimal interruption. Celebrity's Retreat Lounge and MSC's Business Centers offer quiet, professional environments to complete projects or take work calls outside of your stateroom. For young adults who are looking to fully embrace the digital nomad life, these types of tech amenities are essential.
Methodology
Choosing the right cruise line as a young adult largely comes down to picking a line that fits your specific needs. People in their 20s and 30s are in a wide range of life stages, so I opted to evaluate factors that matter to various groups, including solo travelers, parents with young children, couples looking for romance, and friend groups who want nightlife options. Every cruise line featured here offers something that resonates with Millennials and Gen Zers.