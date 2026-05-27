Forget The Narrows — Visit Zion National Park's Less-Crowded Hiking Trail With Abandoned Cabins And Scenic Canyons

The Taylor Creek Trail is just over 5 miles out-and-back, per the National Park Service, which makes it a little over half the distance of The Narrows. Like The Narrows, the trail involves stepping through water, so bring shoes you don't mind getting wet. "There are so many creek crossings that I lost count, and my feet got soaked," wrote hiking blogger The Detour Effect. The creek is hugged by the magnificent red rock walls of Kolob Canyon. The canyon is rife with wildlife you might spot — lizards, hawks, and jack rabbits flit about the canyon during the day.

After following the creek for a while, coming to the trail's North Fork, you'll reach the first of two historic cabins, the Larson Homestead. According to Intermountain Histories, it was built in 1931 by Gustive Larson, before the Kolob Canyon area was incorporated into Zion National Park. During a trip to Sweden, the area was annexed into the park, and Larson had to abandon his homestead. Further along the trail, you'll reach the Fife Cabin, which was built around the same time as the Larson Cabin and was also abandoned when its owner moved to a Navajo Reservation. You won't be able to enter either cabin, unfortunately, but they're still intact to see from the outside.

Finally, after passing both cabins, the Taylor Creek Trail culminates at the Double Arch Alcove. The alcove is a scenic sandstone formation with a chamber recessed into the canyon wall. It makes for a great photo-op before you turn around to make the return journey. In the winter — the underrated, less crowded time to visit Zion National Park — water can freeze along the alcove's interior, creating a shimmering, icy glaze.