These Are The Closest Airports To Zion National Park

This airport is one of two airports that are closest to Zion National Park. Located just north of Utah's border with Arizona, the St. George Regional Airport is 63 miles from the closest park entrance, about a 90-minute drive. Delta, United, and American Airlines all fly to this regional hub from western airports. So, it's a good choice for moderately priced tickets.

If you're lucky enough to have a bit of time before or after you fly, there are some interesting sights nearby, especially for kids. The Western Sky Aviation War Birds Museum occupies two of the hangars at the airport. Visitors can climb into the cockpit of fighter jets in this small but mighty museum dedicated to preserving vintage military aircraft. In addition to U.S. Air Force planes, the museum also has several Soviet-designed MiG fighter jets from the Cold War, and it frequently hosts visiting retired aircraft as well. Less than a 20-minute drive from the airport, travelers will also find the St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site, a good place to let little T. rexes stretch their legs. This is an active fossil discovery site. Hundreds of fossils have already been unearthed, and volunteers are encouraged to pick up a shovel and dig in or help to catalog the finds.

The city of St. George has the feel of a small resort town with several golf courses, hiking areas, and a historic downtown area. It makes for a good base to explore Zion National Park and the surrounding area. A little closer to the park, the gateway town of Toquerville offers swimming holes and secret waterfalls, and is on the way to the park.