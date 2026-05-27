Wisconsin's Charming Milwaukee Suburb Is A City Known For Its Tasty Eats, Walkable Downtown, And Eclectic Vibe
Although Milwaukee offers metropolitan amenities, its suburbs will also prove alluring to visitors. This includes West Allis, located less than 15 minutes away from Downtown Milwaukee. Nicknamed Stallis, this Midwestern city is perhaps best recognized for being the site of the Wisconsin State Fair (held every summer, it features everything from circus performances to a giant slide). Beyond this, West Allis is a gastronomic hotspot, with a variety of cuisines found throughout the city. Another perk? It has a walkable downtown area on Greenfield Avenue (Walk Score gives this area an 87 out of 100).
That said, West Allis is far from your average suburb, and its quirky energy and unique offerings, culinary and otherwise, reflect this notion. Whatever you're craving, you're likely to find it in West Allis. For instance, you can head to Kegel's Inn and enjoy what has been called the best fish fry in Milwaukee by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. This German establishment is over a century old and has old world vibes (think stained glass windows and wood paneled walls). The fish fry — served with fries, rye bread, and other sides — is available on Fridays.
At Wild Roots, a top-rated spot with earthy hues and decor, you can indulge in an Asian-inspired meal created with locally sourced ingredients. Reviewers on Google say that the acclaimed duck fat burger, available on both the lunch and dinner menu, is well-worth the hype. One individual said of Wild Roots, "Every table in the restaurant was raving about what they ordered after their meal...that's when you know you've found a good place."
Take a trip to Downtown West Allis, Wisconsin
If you're looking to stick to one area where you can dine and explore, Downtown West Allis is the place to do exactly that. Greenfield Avenue is anchored by eateries and other businesses. Double B's BBQ serves smoked brisket and other meats in a refined industrial-style space, and it was previously named one of the Top 100 BBQ spots in the country by Yelp. Be sure to make room for dessert, because K Street Cafe is a short walk away and offers Korean treats like Bingsu, which is shaved ice with toppings like Oreos and matcha. Plus, there are specialty lattes on the menu, too.
Next door to K Street Cafe is K-Pop Wonderland. It's beloved by devotees of this music genre and is Wisconsin's first ever K-pop store. "They have a great selection of goodies from albums to photo card keychains and stickers," explains a review on Google. That said, if you're an audiophile, you're going to want to make your way across the street to Record Head. This long standing retailer is stocked with the latest releases on vinyl, old school video games, stereos, and more (a quick note for music enthusiasts: Milwaukee happens to be home to Summerfest, America's largest music festival).
While you're downtown, see if you can spot some of the city's murals on Greenfield Avenue. These are part of the West Allis Living Streets program and include "The Night Hare." This whimsical piece on the exterior of Perspective Brewing Co. (located feet away from Double B's BBQ) depicts the titular animal surrounded by a starry sky and a dreamy forest.
Offbeat finds and bites in West Allis, Wisconsin
West Allis provides locals and visitors alike with an assortment of experiences. You can further embrace its distinct ambiance at the city's eclectic establishments, like the highly rated Slingshot Bar, situated less than a mile away from downtown. This kid-friendly destination is the first of its kind and is exactly what it sounds like. Patrons, armed with slingshots and ammo, can practice their aim in an indoor range complete with an old jeep, objects dangling from the ceiling, and other targets. Brews are served onsite, but don't forget that Milwaukee is also the Bloody Mary capital of the world.
West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe is a quaint brick deli where you can order a Bloody Mary that one Google reviewer describes as a "meal in itself!" The deli serves various spins on the cocktail, including the Abso-bloody-lutely, which notably comes with a bite-sized grilled cheese sandwich. Speaking of comfort food, West Allis is home to The Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli. Offering an assortment of freshly made fruit spreads, it advertises itself as the largest peanut butter & jelly shop — not just in Wisconsin, but in the world. Stop by and indulge in this classic childhood delight. "The inside is decorated with old lunchboxes (that you can buy or trade) and has that nostalgia feel that pairs perfectly with a PB&J," wrote a Google reviewer.
West Allis will charm visitors with its food, fun activities, and close proximity to Downtown Milwaukee. Likewise, consider that Wauwatosa, a park-filled hideaway with corner cafés, is also nearby. When it comes to accommodations, options include chain hotels, like the Hampton Inn & Suites Milwaukee West, which is within walking distance of both Downtown West Allis and the Wisconsin State Fair Park.