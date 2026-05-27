Wisconsin's Charming Milwaukee Suburb Is A City Known For Its Tasty Eats, Walkable Downtown, And Eclectic Vibe

Although Milwaukee offers metropolitan amenities, its suburbs will also prove alluring to visitors. This includes West Allis, located less than 15 minutes away from Downtown Milwaukee. Nicknamed Stallis, this Midwestern city is perhaps best recognized for being the site of the Wisconsin State Fair (held every summer, it features everything from circus performances to a giant slide). Beyond this, West Allis is a gastronomic hotspot, with a variety of cuisines found throughout the city. Another perk? It has a walkable downtown area on Greenfield Avenue (Walk Score gives this area an 87 out of 100).

That said, West Allis is far from your average suburb, and its quirky energy and unique offerings, culinary and otherwise, reflect this notion. Whatever you're craving, you're likely to find it in West Allis. For instance, you can head to Kegel's Inn and enjoy what has been called the best fish fry in Milwaukee by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. This German establishment is over a century old and has old world vibes (think stained glass windows and wood paneled walls). The fish fry — served with fries, rye bread, and other sides — is available on Fridays.

At Wild Roots, a top-rated spot with earthy hues and decor, you can indulge in an Asian-inspired meal created with locally sourced ingredients. Reviewers on Google say that the acclaimed duck fat burger, available on both the lunch and dinner menu, is well-worth the hype. One individual said of Wild Roots, "Every table in the restaurant was raving about what they ordered after their meal...that's when you know you've found a good place."