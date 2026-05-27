Idaho's Unsung City Is A Lakeside Gem With An Inviting Downtown, Trails, And Waterfalls
The state of Idaho just may be one of the most misunderstood places in the U.S. Many people mistakenly confuse this mountainous, western jewel with relatively flat Midwestern states such as Iowa or Ohio — despite the fact that it sits squarely in the Pacific Northwest. Some in the Gem State surely welcome this, as it helps keep the crowds away, but to underestimate Idaho is to ignore the fact that it not only boasts some of the most stunning outdoor scenery in the country, but is also home to a number of picturesque, charming towns.
For evidence of this, look no further than Spirit Lake. Situated on the freshwater body it's named for in the state's scenic northern Panhandle, this settlement of some 2,500 residents is a friendly, small-town delight with plenty of history and Old West character. Just a 25-mile drive north from Coeur d'Alene — the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest" – it also acts as a gateway for exploring the natural attractions found in the area, which, in addition to the lake itself, includes hiking trails, bike paths, and secret waterfalls.
Soap up the beauty and historic charms of Spirit Lake
With a name derived from the Native American word "Tesemini," which means "Lake of Spirits," Spirit Lake is a 4.5-mile-long natural reservoir with 12 miles of scenic shoreline. The town sits on the lake's northeastern corner and was founded in 1910 as a resort community and timber hub. The lake and settlement are surrounded by the rugged Selkirk Mountains, and in the winter, the lake freezes over, with ample snowfall transforming the surroundings into an idyllic white winter wonderland.
While the town of Spirit Lake won't win any awards for size, the charming downtown has a friendly, old-school ambiance that can feel like Idaho's version of Deadwood. It's home to a host of locally-owned businesses, including the White Horse Inn and Saloon, which is the oldest operating saloon in all of Idaho. "The beer is cold, the music is loud, the food is to die for. If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay with a century's worth of history... Stay here," raved one satisfied guest on Google Maps. Another customer backed this up, remarking, "Cool little joint. Stayed the night there and had a great time. The gal who runs it is very nice and accommodating. The local patrons at the bar were all friendly as well."
In addition to the historic inn and watering hole, the town is also home to Fireside Park, a lakeside public space with barbecue/picnic areas, a swimming beach, a boat launch, and kayak rentals. "Great place to hang out with family and enjoy the beautiful scenery," wrote this visitor on Google Maps. "Spirit Lake is a hidden gem."
Hit the trail at Spirit Lake
While the town is very much worth your time, like Heyburn — Idaho's oldest state park with northern light views — it's Spirit Lake's outdoor attractions that are the real name of the game. This is especially true for fans of hiking and biking, who can lace up their boots or crank the pedals and explore the area via a number of nice, well-maintained paths.
The Brickel Creek Trail is a non-strenuous 5-mile-long out-and-back route that takes hikers into some deep woods where you'll find rushing creeks and hidden waterfalls. It's open Memorial Day through mid-October – though water levels can be too high to cross the creek until July. Don't expect jaw-dropping cascades here: the waterfalls are small, but the route takes you to a whole series of them, and offers other scenery as well. "The trail is full of a variety of views," wrote travel influencer Monica Ortega on her blog Monica Goes. "The Brickel Creek trail is an easy hike, close to town, with very little elevation gain and can easily be done in a few hours."
For fans of two-wheeled exploration, the Empire Trails are an 8-mile series of biking paths that pass through land owned by the Empire Paper Company. Day passes start at $4 depending on what kind of bike or vehicle you're bringing, and the trail is open to both regular bikes and E-bikes. You can rent the latter at Fresh Air E-Bikes in downtown Spirit Lake. "The wind whipped past me as I pedaled," wrote Amanda Jayne on the website Visit North Idaho. "We went along at a leisurely pace, enjoying the surrounding nature of the lake and the trees." For more of northern Idaho's irresistible outdoor splendor, check out nearby Priest Lake, Idaho's "Crown Jewel" boasting secluded islands, beaches, and cozy islands.