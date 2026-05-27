Idaho's Unsung City Is A Lakeside Gem With An Inviting Downtown, Trails, And Waterfalls

With a name derived from the Native American word "Tesemini," which means "Lake of Spirits," Spirit Lake is a 4.5-mile-long natural reservoir with 12 miles of scenic shoreline. The town sits on the lake's northeastern corner and was founded in 1910 as a resort community and timber hub. The lake and settlement are surrounded by the rugged Selkirk Mountains, and in the winter, the lake freezes over, with ample snowfall transforming the surroundings into an idyllic white winter wonderland.

While the town of Spirit Lake won't win any awards for size, the charming downtown has a friendly, old-school ambiance that can feel like Idaho's version of Deadwood. It's home to a host of locally-owned businesses, including the White Horse Inn and Saloon, which is the oldest operating saloon in all of Idaho. "The beer is cold, the music is loud, the food is to die for. If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay with a century's worth of history... Stay here," raved one satisfied guest on Google Maps. Another customer backed this up, remarking, "Cool little joint. Stayed the night there and had a great time. The gal who runs it is very nice and accommodating. The local patrons at the bar were all friendly as well."

In addition to the historic inn and watering hole, the town is also home to Fireside Park, a lakeside public space with barbecue/picnic areas, a swimming beach, a boat launch, and kayak rentals. "Great place to hang out with family and enjoy the beautiful scenery," wrote this visitor on Google Maps. "Spirit Lake is a hidden gem."