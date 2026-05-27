Forget Mount Washington State Park, Visit New Hampshire's Underrated Gem With Clear Waters And Quiet Beaches

Despite being closed for about half a year, Mount Washington State Park welcomes more than 350,000 visitors annually, and for good reason. The state park — perched at the highest peak in the Northeastern United States, some 6,288 ft above sea level — is a popular outdoor destination known for forested hikes and 360-degree mountain views. And while this ascent and panoramic scenery (on clear days, the summit views reach to New York State) is thrilling, Mount Washington is also known for its erratic weather, especially its high winds and temperature drops. And let's face it, the long, winding roads aren't for everyone. So, if you're looking for an alternative in this mountainous corner of New Hampshire, drive an hour south and discover Echo Lake State Park.

Complete with wilderness hikes and an emerald-green alpine lake, this lesser-known reserve is part of the same geological region as Mount Washington State Park — that is, the White Mountains. But it has a lower elevation, so you're safe from any temperamental weather patterns. Plus, the 15-acre namesake loch, which is "clean and beautiful" according to one visitor on Google, has a serene beach area offering activities such as kayaking and picnicking to give you more reasons to visit.

The park's general admission fee is low, at $4 per adult (as of this publication). Or, you can purchase a NH State Parks season pass if you plan to come here and unwind often. The nearest in-state major city to this destination is Concord, New Hampshire, at a little under two hours away. Otherwise, Portland, Maine, has a major airport, Portland International Jetport (PWM), that services flights from many major US cities, and is just around one-and-a-half hours' drive from Echo Lake State Park.