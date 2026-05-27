Forget Mount Washington State Park, Visit New Hampshire's Underrated Gem With Clear Waters And Quiet Beaches
Despite being closed for about half a year, Mount Washington State Park welcomes more than 350,000 visitors annually, and for good reason. The state park — perched at the highest peak in the Northeastern United States, some 6,288 ft above sea level — is a popular outdoor destination known for forested hikes and 360-degree mountain views. And while this ascent and panoramic scenery (on clear days, the summit views reach to New York State) is thrilling, Mount Washington is also known for its erratic weather, especially its high winds and temperature drops. And let's face it, the long, winding roads aren't for everyone. So, if you're looking for an alternative in this mountainous corner of New Hampshire, drive an hour south and discover Echo Lake State Park.
Complete with wilderness hikes and an emerald-green alpine lake, this lesser-known reserve is part of the same geological region as Mount Washington State Park — that is, the White Mountains. But it has a lower elevation, so you're safe from any temperamental weather patterns. Plus, the 15-acre namesake loch, which is "clean and beautiful" according to one visitor on Google, has a serene beach area offering activities such as kayaking and picnicking to give you more reasons to visit.
The park's general admission fee is low, at $4 per adult (as of this publication). Or, you can purchase a NH State Parks season pass if you plan to come here and unwind often. The nearest in-state major city to this destination is Concord, New Hampshire, at a little under two hours away. Otherwise, Portland, Maine, has a major airport, Portland International Jetport (PWM), that services flights from many major US cities, and is just around one-and-a-half hours' drive from Echo Lake State Park.
Hike your way through and to beautiful views at Echo Lake State Park
If you want to experience the rugged beauty of White Mountain National Forest without any preparation for altitude sickness, Echo Lake State Park is laden with quieter trails, cliff-side hiking, and granite ledges with sweeping valley views for a fulfilling experience but at a lower elevation. Start with a relatively moderate hike to Cathedral Ledge from Echo Lake. This 3-mile out-and-back route hits you with an elevation gain of 669 feet through rocky, wooded sections — all while awaiting the sprawling views of tree-coated mountain peaks and the Saco River valley from the ledge. "Challenging for beginners with steep rocky paths, but the beautiful views, and gorgeous lake are worth it !!!!!!" wrote a previous hiker.
If you're ready for a longer ramble in the wilds, complete the 3.9-mile White Horse trail instead. The 1000-foot elevation gain gets your heart pumping, but the lush woods of beech, birch, white pine, and hemlock trees make for a scenic setting and provide plenty of fresh forest air to make up for the effort. More panoramas await at the overlook, with views of the beautiful mountain valley alongside Echo Lake from the top.
Those with kids can cover the tracks on the 0.9-mile Echo Lake Trail, which loops the rugged edges of the lake in its entirety. "Very nice and chill trail to come with older people or kids. Super pretty views of the lake and mountain!" wrote a hiker on AllTrails. It's open year-round (like other trails of the park) and is popular for snowshoeing in peak winter months – December to March — when blankets of snow cover the path.
Spend the day at the sandy beach and make a splash at Echo Lake
While most of Echo Lake's shoreline is surrounded by verdant hills, one part is a stretch of golden powdery sand stretching into alpine waters. The Echo Lake beach is a popular hangout for park visitors who praise it for the views and clean water, alongside its serene vibe. The White Horse Ledge frames the views at all times, and amenities such as boat rentals and pine-shaded picnic areas, as well as changing rooms for those who want to swim, allow for whatever you want to make of your beach day! Bring your binoculars, too, as you may spot an eagle or a hawk soaring over the waters.
"The beach is a one of a kind; never been on a sandy Beach that had pine trees. It's definitely worth a visit," writes one Google visitor. The best time to visit is summer (June through August) when the waters are comfortable and the weather is balmy. Leaf-peeping season is also a great time to visit to see the vibrant fall foliage colors along the shoreline. Autumn also brings the opportunity to hop on the nearby vintage Conway Scenic Railroad, for a ride through the fall hued mountains.
While this state park offers no lodging options, you're only a few minutes away from the main village of North Conway, where you can find elegant accommodations (like the family-owned White Mountain Hotel & Resort) to lay your head. Those who want to go back to the basics can tuck in to their sleeping bags for the night at Saco River Family Camping about 10-minutes away. With pristine landscapes and hilly hikes with rewarding overlooks, you will easily forget Mount Washington State Park as you enjoy New Hampshire's landscapes at Echo Lake State Park instead.