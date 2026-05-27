India's Once-Thriving Island Vacation Haven With Lovely Beaches Is Now An Abandoned Ghost Town

It's easy to take a thriving island for granted, especially once you step off the boat and into a cacophony of beach resorts, lively restaurants, and local tour guides jostling for your attention. Had Dhanushkodi — a serpentine strip of land jutting from Pamban Island on the southeast tip of India's Tamil Nadu coast — not succumbed to a natural disaster in 1964, this would probably be the atmosphere you'd be stepping into today.

Geography makes Dhanushkodi a shoo-in for a natural beach haven: It is bookmarked by the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean, with sandy stretches running along its sinewy length into the water. It's earned its share of monikers over the years — "the last land of India" for sitting just 17 miles from neighboring Sri Lanka, and "mini Singapore" by some accounts for the thriving trade hub it once was.

It's hard to associate the empty sprawl of sand and stone with the years before the disaster struck Dhanushkodi in 1964. Despite its remote location, the coastal village enjoyed privileged access to the rest of the country. As early as 1908, Dhanushkodi was connected to Rameswaram – one of the country's holiest sites – by rail, enabling the trade of salt, cotton, firewood, rice, and other produce to flow as far as Egmore, some 360 miles north up the coast. A British-built port followed in 1914, and by 1949, sea trade had grown to accommodate the Indo-Ceylon Boat Mail service and steamers to neighboring Sri Lanka.

The town had the essential infrastructure to thrive, including a post office, a hospital, and homes. But the town that once held so much promise was reduced to a handful of crumbling stone facades that managed to withstand the deadly cyclone that ripped through the island in December 1964.