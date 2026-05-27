Post Settings: The Picturesque Florida Island RV Park That Could Easily Pass For The Bahamas
A vacation to the Bahamas typically features crystal-clear, turquoise waters, shady palm trees, and a laid-back island lifestyle that lets visitors completely unwind. For those who want similar vibes from the comfort of their RV, Bluewater Key is an award-winning, cozy seaside escape in the Florida Keys with luxe amenities.
On a small islet between Big Pine and Key West off Florida's Overseas Highway, one of America's prettiest roads surrounded by ocean waters, Bluewater Key is a luxury RV park that will make you feel like you're in the Bahamas. Palm trees sway overhead as you walk through the resort's lush tropical gardens and enjoy its variety of amenities, including a pool, a community clubhouse, and dog-friendly parks with picnic tables. The RV resort offers different levels of luxury to suit your style, ranging from basic tiki huts to over 3,600-square-foot lots with kitchen facilities and plenty of outdoor seating with tropical ambiance for ultimate island vibes.
Bluewater Key also offers lots for sale for those who want to park their motorhomes or trailers for good and fully embrace the slow-living lifestyle. The resort has a monthly calendar of activities for locals and out-of-towners to enjoy, like nearby farmers' markets and fun community events. Bluewater itself hosts movie nights, happy hours, weekly mixers with free treats, and pop-up spa sessions to let your cares drift away with the island breeze.
All about the Bluewater Key Luxury RV Park
The Florida Keys have many beach towns that could pass for the Caribbean, and Bluewater Key invites its guests to slow down and enjoy a peaceful retreat on the small island. If you want your own private dock, bayfront lots open up to gorgeous views of Bluewater Bay, or canalside spots offer water access opposite colorful houses and lush plants. For land-borne travelers, there are jungle lots surrounded by verdant greenery close to the clubhouse, community dock, and kayak launch. All lots are equipped with a TV, electrical outlets, and spaces to hang out.
Depending on the lot you choose, the resort can accommodate motorhomes and trailers ranging from 16 to 45 feet, with complete sewer, water, and electric hookups, ranging from 30- to 50-amps. On Tripadvisor, the RV park is rated as one of the top campgrounds in Key West, with a 4.5 rating from over 200 reviews. One traveler writes, "This was our second stay at Bluewater Key, it truly lives up to its fantastic reviews. It's a slice of paradise and I couldn't recommend it more." Before booking, make sure your trailer meets the requirements for the lot reserved, and prepare for a three-night minimum stay. Note that no more than six people can sleep on your lot, and there is a three-pet limit.
Bluewater Key definitely isn't a place where you can park your RV overnight for free, but its higher prices are worth it to lounge alongside the Keys' aquamarine waters from the comfort of your own trailer. Because of more demand in the colder months, winter rates are more expensive than those in the summer, while fall prices are the most affordable. There are also extra fees for pets, storage, washing or charging your RV, and use of the public dock.