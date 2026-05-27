Post Settings: The Picturesque Florida Island RV Park That Could Easily Pass For The Bahamas

The Florida Keys have many beach towns that could pass for the Caribbean, and Bluewater Key invites its guests to slow down and enjoy a peaceful retreat on the small island. If you want your own private dock, bayfront lots open up to gorgeous views of Bluewater Bay, or canalside spots offer water access opposite colorful houses and lush plants. For land-borne travelers, there are jungle lots surrounded by verdant greenery close to the clubhouse, community dock, and kayak launch. All lots are equipped with a TV, electrical outlets, and spaces to hang out.

Depending on the lot you choose, the resort can accommodate motorhomes and trailers ranging from 16 to 45 feet, with complete sewer, water, and electric hookups, ranging from 30- to 50-amps. On Tripadvisor, the RV park is rated as one of the top campgrounds in Key West, with a 4.5 rating from over 200 reviews. One traveler writes, "This was our second stay at Bluewater Key, it truly lives up to its fantastic reviews. It's a slice of paradise and I couldn't recommend it more." Before booking, make sure your trailer meets the requirements for the lot reserved, and prepare for a three-night minimum stay. Note that no more than six people can sleep on your lot, and there is a three-pet limit.

Bluewater Key definitely isn't a place where you can park your RV overnight for free, but its higher prices are worth it to lounge alongside the Keys' aquamarine waters from the comfort of your own trailer. Because of more demand in the colder months, winter rates are more expensive than those in the summer, while fall prices are the most affordable. There are also extra fees for pets, storage, washing or charging your RV, and use of the public dock.