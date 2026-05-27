The Annoying Towel Habit That Drives Cruise Cabin Crew Up The Wall

When you first step aboard a cruise ship, you may notice a towel-sculpture standing on your crisply made bed. Shaped like two kissing swans (or any number of other playful animals), the cleverly folded towels bring your cabin to life. Carnival Cruises started the tradition in the early 1990s, and they've become a symbol of passenger arrival ever since — which is one reason it's so depressing to see these towels the next day, soaked through and wadded up on the carpet or a piece of furniture. And when that happens, staff members hate it.

There are many unspoken cruise ship rules that first-timers may not know, including the proper use of towels. Towels may seem like nothing more than a simple, mass-produced rectangle of absorbent fabric, but there are so many ways they can annoy the crew (and other passengers). One of these habits is leaving your towel in the wrong place: A wet towel should be placed on the bathroom floor. This signals to the stateroom attendant that you've used the towel, it's damp, and you'd appreciate a replacement.

Beyond location, it's important to make sure the crew can tell your towel has been used. "I'd finish showering, fold the towel nicely, and hang it up," recalls Griff, one of the cruise mavens on the Griff & Alyssa YouTube channel. But, as it turns out, this seemingly tidy habit can be just as frustrating as leaving your towel on the carpet. "A steward explained, when you refold used towels, they can't really tell if it's clean or not, which means there's a good chance it gets left out." Griff suggests an alternative: "Just make sure that your towels are just placed in the corner [of the bathroom]."