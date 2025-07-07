The Most Foul Cruise Passenger Habits That Will Make Everyone Want To Avoid You

As escapes go, a cruise is a pretty incredible all-arounder. It certainly promises travelers an experience that is a departure from daily life, allowing them to wander the world's oceans, seas, and rivers while getting fed, entertained, and pampered. Some guests love the idea of seeing many different locations on a cruise but needing to unpack only once — here's a primer on what you should bring along. On the other hand, others might do all they can to stay away from ships because of the unsettling reasons not to take a cruise.

Whatever your opinion, one thing is sure about a cruise — that passengers are stuck with each other for the entirety of the sailing part of the journey. That is a godsend if you are social and enjoy meeting new people. But it's also a curse if you have some bad habits that you just can't shake. If you display these traits, don't be surprised when other passengers and even the crew try to stay away from you.