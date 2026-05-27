'The Gateway To England' Is A National Park With Windswept Cliffs And Ancient Forests A Quick Day Trip From London

There are 17.5 miles of coastline in the South Downs National Park, and this is one of the best landscapes to explore in the country. The Seven Sisters cliffs boast one of the most iconic views in Britain. These white chalky cliffs, which have been used as a filming location in a number of movies, are up to 531 feet high in places. It's possible to hike along the windswept cliffs on the Seven Sisters to Eastbourne hike, which is between 7 and 8 miles and will take three to four hours. For a shorter route, try the 3.7-mile walk from Birling Gap. It's even possible to stay overnight in this area at the historic Belle Tout Lighthouse, now a cozy B&B with sweeping views.

The South Downs National Park is also known for its woodland and forest. Approximately 23% of the park is woodland, and of that portion about 45% is classed as ancient woodland, meaning it's at least 400 years old. The gnarled yew trees at Kingley Vale are some of the oldest living things in England. It's possible to reach them on a short 30-minute walk from the parking lot. Butcher's Wood in Hassocks is an ancient oak woodland, and also a beautiful place to see the pretty bluebells in bloom. Woolmer Forest is a special place, as it's the only spot in the UK where all 12 of the UK's native amphibian and reptile species can be found.