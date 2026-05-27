'The Gateway To England' Is A National Park With Windswept Cliffs And Ancient Forests A Quick Day Trip From London
The UK is home to 15 national parks, 10 of which are in England. These beautiful areas have a wide variety of landscape and terrain, from mountains to interconnected wetlands. It's possible to discover both coastline and forest in the South Downs National Park, which became a national park in 2010. The South Downs span three counties — Hampshire, West Sussex, and East Sussex — and welcome an astounding 39 million visitors each year.
South Downs National Park is known as the "gateway to England" due to its excellent location in the southeast of England along the coast. There are 2,050 miles of footpaths, bridleways, and byways here, including the 100-mile South Downs Way, a long-distance hike that will take between seven and nine days to complete. The chalk grassland forms a habitat for 30 different species of butterflies along with numerous wildflowers, and it's one of the best places to stargaze in the country — it was designated as one of just 23 International Dark Sky Reserves. Besides the lowland heaths and dark skies, you'll find woodlands and cliffs, all within easy reach of the capital city, London.
Discover coastal cliffs and ancient forests in the South Downs National Park
There are 17.5 miles of coastline in the South Downs National Park, and this is one of the best landscapes to explore in the country. The Seven Sisters cliffs boast one of the most iconic views in Britain. These white chalky cliffs, which have been used as a filming location in a number of movies, are up to 531 feet high in places. It's possible to hike along the windswept cliffs on the Seven Sisters to Eastbourne hike, which is between 7 and 8 miles and will take three to four hours. For a shorter route, try the 3.7-mile walk from Birling Gap. It's even possible to stay overnight in this area at the historic Belle Tout Lighthouse, now a cozy B&B with sweeping views.
The South Downs National Park is also known for its woodland and forest. Approximately 23% of the park is woodland, and of that portion about 45% is classed as ancient woodland, meaning it's at least 400 years old. The gnarled yew trees at Kingley Vale are some of the oldest living things in England. It's possible to reach them on a short 30-minute walk from the parking lot. Butcher's Wood in Hassocks is an ancient oak woodland, and also a beautiful place to see the pretty bluebells in bloom. Woolmer Forest is a special place, as it's the only spot in the UK where all 12 of the UK's native amphibian and reptile species can be found.
Planning your trip to the South Downs from London
The South Downs are a fairly easy day trip from London, which was named the world's "best city of 2026". Many of the top destinations in the region are just 60 to 90 minutes away from the capital. While the South Downs make for a scenic road trip and you'll have more freedom with your own vehicle, this national park is also very accessible with public transport. You'll also avoid heavy traffic and congested roads by traveling this way. There are many train stations for easy access from London, and a strong network of buses that link towns and villages around the area.
One option is to walk the spectacular Seven Sisters to Eastbourne hike. It's accessible with public transport, and possible to do as a day trip from London. It's also possible to get from London to Alfriston on public transport, where you can start the 6.7-mile walk down the scenic Cuckmere River to Cuckmere Haven and the Seven Sisters. It's an hour-and-a-half train ride from London to the pretty market town of Arundel, which has a historic castle and independent shops. Whichever destination you choose, you can easily experience the stunning attractions of the South Downs with or without a car.