There's Another Thrilling Side Of Miami Many Florida Visitors Never Experience

I love Miami — and, yes, probably for the reasons you'd expect. A 40-minute drive southwest of the city center brings visitors to the countryside, boasting fertile fields of produce and flowers. The Berry Farm is home to arguably one of the most Instagrammable spots in town. On a clear morning, the fields stretch further than you'd expect for a city better known for its skyline. Visitors stumble upon rows and rows of bright yellow sunflowers, getting lost between the stalks — and that's not the only way to see them. Cruise on an ATV tour with Miami ATV Rentals through dirt paths between the florals or ride on horseback. The company received 4.9 stars on Google across more than 20,000 reviews, with many saying it was an amazing experience. "This was a hit for both kids and adults, which is not easy to pull off," one customer noted.

After an adrenaline-filled day, it's time to uncork a bottle. Drive 25 minutes south to Schnebly's Redlands Winery – a day trip that includes a tour and tasting in an enchanting rainforest-like ambiance. I've been to Schnebly's, and the spot offers unique wine flavors — including lychee and passion fruit – that reflect the spirit of Miami, giving wine enthusiasts more than the typical tour.

But Miami's hidden side isn't found only on land. Outside of Biscayne National Park, a boat ride can take you to a collection of stilted houses that sit alone in the middle of the bay. The village, Stiltsville, was built in the 1930s, but was wiped away by Hurricane Andrew in the '90s. What's left remains preserved. These are the parts of Miami that never make the brochures — and the reasons this city still has my heart.