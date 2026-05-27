There's Another Thrilling Side Of Miami Many Florida Visitors Never Experience
I hate Miami — but not for the reasons you might think. As a local who used to work in the heart of Bayside — Miami's scenic open-air mall — I found that the Magic City isn't always the fantasy it appears to be. Traffic is unbearable, restaurant prices are sky-high, and if you don't know the area, it's easy to get lost. Still, there are parts of the South Florida metropolis that many visitors never get to experience. Its sparkling blue waters are home to a mysterious village of Stiltsville. Its swamplands, beyond the bustling streets, offer exciting ATV adventures. And its countryside boasts bright sunflower fields and wineries that visitors who stay on South Beach rarely discover. These are the parts that keep me coming back.
Residents born and raised in the "305" carry a lot of pride for their city — and rightfully so. The illuminated skyscrapers, postcard coastlines, and energetic nightlife scene are what most visitors come for. But you'd be doing yourself a disservice to stop there. Beyond South Beach and Brickell City Centre lies the adventure behind how Miami truly earned its nickname.
Miami's off-the-beaten-path attractions
I love Miami — and, yes, probably for the reasons you'd expect. A 40-minute drive southwest of the city center brings visitors to the countryside, boasting fertile fields of produce and flowers. The Berry Farm is home to arguably one of the most Instagrammable spots in town. On a clear morning, the fields stretch further than you'd expect for a city better known for its skyline. Visitors stumble upon rows and rows of bright yellow sunflowers, getting lost between the stalks — and that's not the only way to see them. Cruise on an ATV tour with Miami ATV Rentals through dirt paths between the florals or ride on horseback. The company received 4.9 stars on Google across more than 20,000 reviews, with many saying it was an amazing experience. "This was a hit for both kids and adults, which is not easy to pull off," one customer noted.
After an adrenaline-filled day, it's time to uncork a bottle. Drive 25 minutes south to Schnebly's Redlands Winery – a day trip that includes a tour and tasting in an enchanting rainforest-like ambiance. I've been to Schnebly's, and the spot offers unique wine flavors — including lychee and passion fruit – that reflect the spirit of Miami, giving wine enthusiasts more than the typical tour.
But Miami's hidden side isn't found only on land. Outside of Biscayne National Park, a boat ride can take you to a collection of stilted houses that sit alone in the middle of the bay. The village, Stiltsville, was built in the 1930s, but was wiped away by Hurricane Andrew in the '90s. What's left remains preserved. These are the parts of Miami that never make the brochures — and the reasons this city still has my heart.