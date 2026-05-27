Oregon's Artificial Lake In The Mountains Is A Scenic Haven For Fishing And Camping

Central Oregon is known for offering a wide array of outdoor activities amidst the backdrop of towering mountains and dense forests. Carmen Reservoir is an artificial lake that encompasses all of those elements. This little lake in the Cascade Mountains near the headwaters of the McKenzie River has a reputation for outstanding trout fishing, and is surrounded by old-growth forest.

The scenery is likely the first thing you'll notice when you arrive at Carmen Reservoir. Situated in Willamette National Forest, which is popular for its plethora of recreation and beauty, this 30-acre impoundment delivers more than its size would suggest. The cold waters of the lake, which extend as deep as 25 feet in places and are clear enough to attract divers, are surrounded by rugged, rocky shorelines. Carmen Reservoir, as well as the McKenzie River which feeds it, is bracketed by a variety of trees, including cedar, fir, and hemlock. During autumn, the entire area is cloaked in vibrant fall foliage.

As of spring 2026, access to Carmen Reservoir, which was originally built in 1963 as part of a hydro-electric project, was vastly improved. After a near decade-long wait, USDA recreation sites around the lake are open once again following extensive upgrades and renovations. These sites include the Carmen Diversion Day-Use Area, Ice Cap Campground, and the Zig-Zag and Beaver Marsh trailhead areas.