The Kitschy, Common Travel Habit That Gives Gen Z The Ick (And We Can't Blame Them)

For decades, going on vacation wasn't just about the destination and experience, but also about the memories. Travelers often sought out tangible tokens that could serve as the anchor to a vacation memory — something you could pull out of your drawer that would immediately take you back in time. That's where souvenirs came in. Cheesy keychains, "I Heart Paris" t-shirts, and magnets that covered every visible inch of the fridge became the go-to souvenirs for generations of tourists. But it seems like the habit of buying souvenirs is one that Gen Z is happy to leave behind.

A survey by hospitality brand Generator (via Hertelier) reveals common travel trends that "give Gen Z the ick." Some of the top "icks" included filming TikTok videos in public and wearing culturally inappropriate clothing, like a pa'u (hula skirt) in Hawaii, but a surprising 6% of the respondents considered buying souvenirs their top "ick."

But why does Gen Z abhor souvenirs? The answer reflects one of Gen Z's biggest priorities when traveling — sustainability. American Express reported that Millennials and Gen Z prefer buying handmade, high-quality items that are culturally authentic to the region they visit, with a focus on supporting local artisans and businesses. Others claim that they don't want to clutter up their homes or bring back items that will never see any use. "The idea behind a souvenir is that I want something to remember the trip by, but I do things all the time that don't come with a physical memento — especially one that's tacky plastic junk or not super versatile," says Abigail Roe of Downsize Upgrade on Instagram. It's clear that the usual duty-free shops or businesses selling cheap, unauthentic items will no longer cut it — Gen Z wants authenticity or nothing.