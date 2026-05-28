This Is Spain's Largest City By Population (And It Has Twice As Many People As Barcelona)

Some travelers, when going abroad, like to seek out the high energy and abundance of options offered by the biggest cities. Or, conversely, avoid those cities for the very same reason, recast as sensory overload. If you take having at least a million people as a threshold for the world's biggest cities, then Spain has only two. One is Barcelona, but its most populous city is also its capital: Madrid. According to the World Population Review, Madrid has just over 3.5 million residents, which puts its population at just around twice that of Barcelona's.

To put that in perspective with other European metropolises, Madrid is bigger than Rome by close to a million people, but it doesn't come close to London, which has over 9 million, per the World Population Review. Despite its ranking, Madrid is considered one of Europe's best-kept secrets and one of its most walkable cities. Its city center is very dense, full of tightly woven, criss-crossing streets lined with shops, restaurants, and museums. It can feel crowded in places, especially in peak tourist season, but its ratio of tourists to locals is less lopsided than in Barcelona — Madrid got about 11.2 million visitors in 2025, while Barcelona had around 16 million.

Don't expect much solitude in Madrid, but, given that visitor distribution, you're more likely to run into locals than in its Catalonian counterpart. Plus, for those travelers who love to get lost in big cities, Madrid's size means there's a ton to explore, with landmark museums and so many tapas bars that Rick Steves recommended tourists "go mobile" for a Madrid dinner.