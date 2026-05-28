Canada's Iconic Glacial Lake In Alberta Has Bright Turquoise Waters, Hiking Trails, And Canoeing

Millions of visitors head to Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, each year for its rugged mountains, glacial lakes, and forested wilderness. One of Banff's most iconic sites is Lake Louise, a breathtaking lake with waters so vividly turquoise it was once called Emerald Lake. The lake's brilliant hue is due to the powdery sediment that flows into the lake from the imposing Victoria Glacier. This sediment, created as the glacier meets the surrounding rock, reflects in the sunlight as bright turquoise. The lake was later renamed Lake Louise for Queen Victoria's daughter. In 1890, the Canadian Pacific Railway built the Chalet Lake Louise resort (now the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise) on the lake's shores, cementing Lake Louise's status as a popular vacation destination for outdoor adventures.

Today, Lake Louise is one of Canada's most legendary lakes, lying in the shadow of the mighty Canadian Rockies. The lake boasts a number of hiking trails, which range from scenic nature paths to intense uphill hikes with spectacular panoramas. While the lake's turquoise waters beckon after an exhilarating hike, the Victoria Glacier ensures that the water stays very cold year-round. Those seeking to explore this lake can rent canoes from the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.

This destination is located in Banff National Park, so visitors must pay the park's admission fee to access the lake. At the time of this writing, prices start at $12.25 CAD (or just under $9 USD) per adult. If you're flying in from out of town, the nearest major airport is Calgary International Airport, which is a two-hour drive east of the lake. The best time to visit Lake Louise for outdoor adventures is between June and October.