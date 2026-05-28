Canada's Iconic Glacial Lake In Alberta Has Bright Turquoise Waters, Hiking Trails, And Canoeing
Millions of visitors head to Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, each year for its rugged mountains, glacial lakes, and forested wilderness. One of Banff's most iconic sites is Lake Louise, a breathtaking lake with waters so vividly turquoise it was once called Emerald Lake. The lake's brilliant hue is due to the powdery sediment that flows into the lake from the imposing Victoria Glacier. This sediment, created as the glacier meets the surrounding rock, reflects in the sunlight as bright turquoise. The lake was later renamed Lake Louise for Queen Victoria's daughter. In 1890, the Canadian Pacific Railway built the Chalet Lake Louise resort (now the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise) on the lake's shores, cementing Lake Louise's status as a popular vacation destination for outdoor adventures.
Today, Lake Louise is one of Canada's most legendary lakes, lying in the shadow of the mighty Canadian Rockies. The lake boasts a number of hiking trails, which range from scenic nature paths to intense uphill hikes with spectacular panoramas. While the lake's turquoise waters beckon after an exhilarating hike, the Victoria Glacier ensures that the water stays very cold year-round. Those seeking to explore this lake can rent canoes from the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.
This destination is located in Banff National Park, so visitors must pay the park's admission fee to access the lake. At the time of this writing, prices start at $12.25 CAD (or just under $9 USD) per adult. If you're flying in from out of town, the nearest major airport is Calgary International Airport, which is a two-hour drive east of the lake. The best time to visit Lake Louise for outdoor adventures is between June and October.
Hike the trails around Lake Louise
For well over a century, Lake Louise's enchanting beauty has drawn nature lovers to its shores. The lake is surrounded by many hiking trails that cater to all abilities. The easiest route is the Lake Louise Lakeshore trail, a fairly flat path that hugs the lake's northern shoreline for just over a mile one way and ensures gorgeous views of the turquoise water, with the Rockies in the background. If you want to see the lake from above, try the Fairview Lookout Trail. While this is an uphill route along a dirt path lined by ancient fir trees, it's also a short journey, measuring just 1.2 miles round-trip. The hike culminates at a wooden platform, seemingly cantilevered over the lake, for stunning lake panoramas.
Hikers seeking a longer trek, with history (and treats!) along the way, can venture out on the Lake Agnes Tea House Trail, which begins near the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. Flanked by evergreen forest, the 2-mile trail (one-way) is moderately steep, rising to an elevation of nearly 1,300 feet. After passing pretty Mirror Lake and a waterfall, you'll reach the Lake Agnes Tea House. At this charming log cabin, which dates to 1901, you can enjoy the age-old tradition of savoring a cup of tea with biscuits and sandwiches.
Once you've fueled up at the tea house, trek along the shore of Lake Agnes and ascend the strenuous Big Beehive Hike for a birds-eye perspective of Lake Louise. This trail requires navigating rocky sections and intense switchbacks, so it's best for experienced hikers. Your effort is rewarded at the summit's historic viewing pavilion, where visitors can see the entire glowing expanse of Lake Louise nestled among forested peaks. For more adventure nearby, take a 25-minute drive from Lake Louise to Johnston Canyon, a year-round beauty and Banff's most popular hike.
Enjoy canoeing and other adventures on Lake Louise
The waters of Lake Louise only reach an average temperature of about 53 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer, so the water is too cold for swimming. If you still want to enjoy the lake from the water, you can head out by non-motorized watercraft. On the shore, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise operates The Boathouse, which is open to both hotel guests and the public. The Boathouse rents out canoes on a half-hour or hour-long basis, and each canoe can hold up to three adults or two adults and two children.
While this excursion is expensive (a 30-minute rental currently starts at about $72 USD), one Tripadvisor reviewer reported that it was worth it to get away from the crowds. Canoeing also offers a new perspective on Lake Louise, as the soaring mountains rise above and the translucent turquoise waters surround you. For an outing on a larger group-sized canoe with an expert guide (who will share interesting tidbits about Lake Louise's history and geography), The Boathouse offers a Guided Voyageur Canoe Experience.
If you want to enjoy this area's dramatic beauty longer, consider staying overnight at the grand Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. The resort has over 530 rooms and suites, many of which offer floor-to-ceiling windows framing dreamy lake views. After a day of hiking, hotel guests can even retreat to the resort's wildly luxurious spa fed by crystalline glacial waters. Visitors can extend their waterfront fun with a trip to Moraine Lake, "Canada's most beautiful lake," too. It's located just over an hour south of Lake Louise.