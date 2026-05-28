Iowa's Wildlife Refuge Near Omaha Straddles The State Border With Birdwatching And A Sunken Steamboat

Steamboats were a revolutionary mode of transportation back in the day. Invented in the late 1700s, they transformed trade and travel, dominating America's waterways for a good chunk of the 1800s. But river chuggers gradually lost steam once trains started rolling in and rail lines expanded across the country. Although they've faded in popularity, you can still explore some fascinating steamboat relics with a trip to the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, a sprawling patch of wilds that straddles the Iowa-Nebraska border roughly 30 miles north of Omaha.

Containing more than 8,300 acres of Missouri River floodplain habitat and countless critters, including a haven for birds, the nature preserve does seem like a rather unexpected place to find maritime history. But the grounds are actually home to the remnants of a steamer that sank in the river over a century ago. Called Bertrand, the sternwheeler was a beast, fitted with powerful engines and a flat-bottom hull so it could haul hundreds of tons of cargo.

Unfortunately, Bertrand's voyage was cut short in 1865 after the vessel clipped a log while carrying supplies upriver from St. Louis, Missouri, to the Montana Territory's mining frontier. However, in true Indiana Jones fashion, the wreckage – or what was left of it — was uncovered in the late 1960s by a couple of fortune seekers. They didn't find any buried treasure, but there was a bevy of well-preserved workmen's tools, clothing, and other items on board, which were handed over for display at the refuge.