The World's Most Elusive Creatures (And The Destinations Where You Can Find Them)

There are wonders lurking out in the wilderness. In truth, we will possibly never know exactly how many species exist on earth today. Upper estimates place that number in the billions, but there are only 2.17 million cataloged species that we currently know about: Insects take up the lion's share of that number, followed by flowering plants, fungi, mushrooms, and arachnids. There are only 6,815 recognized species of mammals, which is fewer than the number of fish, mosses, reptiles, birds, and amphibians on the planet.

Still, a definitive collection of elusive creatures requires a degree of creative license. In the U.K., you can find moss so rare that you would have to visit a specific rock in Derbyshire to see it. The colossal squid has only ever been filmed once since the species was discovered 100 years ago. There are creatures so small that you'd need a microscope to view one, and others that are so dangerous that it's best to never come within a mile of one. Many people dream of seeing the mountain gorillas of Rwanda, but political unrest in the country makes visiting them unsafe. And then there are those that simply aren't for the squeamishly minded: We live in a world where you either think moonrats are cute or you don't.

What's left is a necessarily subjective attempt to find a balance between the elusive nature of any given animal, the agency gained from spotting one, and the value gained from visiting their locale, even if you fail to do so. Naturally, there are no guarantees here. A visit to one of the world's top whale watching destinations provides a fruitful experience, but fulfilling a lifelong ambition to spot a blue whale? That's as hit and miss as a blind date in a blackout.