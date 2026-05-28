Between Ottawa And Montreal Is Canada's Cozy River Town With Outdoor Fun, Tasty Eats, And A Charming Downtown
The Ottawa River crosses some of the most scenic towns east of Canada's capital city, through the majestic Ottawa Valley to the west, all the way to the eastern border with Quebec. Those who venture to this corner of the Heartland Province can experience typical small-town adventures: think relaxed nature trails, bistros serving regional fare, and downtown sightseeing easy to tackle on foot. This is especially true for the riverside town of Hawkesbury, celebrated as one of the most bilingual in the country and a hub of arts and culture.
Sandwiched between Montreal and Ottawa, Hawkesbury is in the ideal position to be a melting pot of languages, culture, and cuisine. While it may not have the urban buzz of either metropolis flanking it, it's ideal for travelers who are after a laid-back break or day-trip from either city. You can spend the morning strolling by the riverside in Confederation Park, then walk downtown and check out the eateries dotting Main Street. From Franco-Canadian bistros and small bakeries to Caribbean and Indian restaurants (to name only a few), you will find several options to fuel your sightseeing.
Walkers and culture vultures can embark on the Hawkesbury's Discovery Trail, a mile-long pedestrian trail with 15 stops showcasing the best the town has to offer, all of which fit into one of three categories: games, history, or arts. The trail is free and open daily, and you only need a smartphone and headphones to join. Getting to Hawkesbury is quite easy, as it's about an hour from both Ottawa and Montreal. So if you're seeking a cozy retreat with small-town charm, consider checking out this riverfront escape.
Explore Hawkesbury's outdoor delights and river views
Start your day in Confederation Park, one of Hawkesbury's many green areas. Attached to the mainland via the Long-Sault bridge, this sprawling park boasts 20 acres of open, verdant fields, a scenic bridge lookout, and even its own Franco-Ontarian historic heritage site. The Monument de la Francophonie consists of an ensemble of symbolic sculptures erected to celebrate Franco-Canadian culture and language. Two hands –- a woman's and a man's –- are represented shielding a lily, the symbol of French-speaking or "francophone" culture in Canada. Visitors can also immerse themselves in music, performances, and arts exhibits at the Centre Culturel le Chenail right next door.
Confederation Park is a great place to go boating or fishing, too. Anglers can reportedly find more than 75 types of fish in this region –- from walleye, pike, and carp, to largemouth bass, black crappie, and muskie. Hawkesbury has two main boat launches that visitors with a pass can use: one in Cyr-de-Lasalle Park, and one on the northwestern tip of Confederation Park. Whether you're casting from the shore or from a boat, you should find plenty of idyllic fishing in this portion of the Ottawa River.
Hawkesbury's strong heritage and fame for its bilingual community give visitors a taste of the wider francophone area surrounding the town. Indeed, less than a hundred miles across the border in Quebec, you can find a city with charming Paris vibes, but cheaper, and with fewer crowds: Montreal. And for more water views, head over to Smiths Falls. Just a few hours away from Hawkesbury, this former mill town offers a walkable downtown, quaint shops, and museums.
Hawkesbury's charming downtown is filled with eateries
When it comes to eateries, visitors have several options, and most of them are within Hawkesbury's walkable, tree-lined downtown. Head to Le Petit Pain Bakery for a French pastry breakfast or light lunch. In the heart of downtown, the bakery is within walking distance of Hawkesbury's main parks and historic buildings. It has around 150 reviews on Google and is currently sitting with 4.6 stars. A short walk from the bakery is the imposing Paroisse Saint-Pierre-Apôtre, a stunning church built in 1873 that's definitely worth seeing in person.
For lunch or dinner, head to Le Vieux Château, where steaks and fishermen's platters are the main specialties, accompanied by Italian dishes. This family restaurant has been open for more than 40 years, and is on the western edge of town. With over 1,100 reviews on Google, it has an impressive 4.2 stars. From there, you're a short drive from the quirky, L'Orignal Moose Statue — a rival to the one in underrated Moose Jaw, with its outdoor escapes and history galore. If you're after global cuisine, there are a few restaurants specialising in international flavors. For a taste of Southeast Asia, you can dine at Thai Kitchen Restaurant, which is rated as Hawkesbury's No. 1 Restaurant on Tripadvisor. It serves authentic Thai food, including pad thai, tom kha soup, and crispy spring rolls.
If you're not quite sure what your stomach is asking for, consider taking a stroll through Main Street. You'll find around a dozen different restaurants tucked along its few walkable blocks, and your nose is bound to find something that'll whet your appetite.