Between Ottawa And Montreal Is Canada's Cozy River Town With Outdoor Fun, Tasty Eats, And A Charming Downtown

The Ottawa River crosses some of the most scenic towns east of Canada's capital city, through the majestic Ottawa Valley to the west, all the way to the eastern border with Quebec. Those who venture to this corner of the Heartland Province can experience typical small-town adventures: think relaxed nature trails, bistros serving regional fare, and downtown sightseeing easy to tackle on foot. This is especially true for the riverside town of Hawkesbury, celebrated as one of the most bilingual in the country and a hub of arts and culture.

Sandwiched between Montreal and Ottawa, Hawkesbury is in the ideal position to be a melting pot of languages, culture, and cuisine. While it may not have the urban buzz of either metropolis flanking it, it's ideal for travelers who are after a laid-back break or day-trip from either city. You can spend the morning strolling by the riverside in Confederation Park, then walk downtown and check out the eateries dotting Main Street. From Franco-Canadian bistros and small bakeries to Caribbean and Indian restaurants (to name only a few), you will find several options to fuel your sightseeing.

Walkers and culture vultures can embark on the Hawkesbury's Discovery Trail, a mile-long pedestrian trail with 15 stops showcasing the best the town has to offer, all of which fit into one of three categories: games, history, or arts. The trail is free and open daily, and you only need a smartphone and headphones to join. Getting to Hawkesbury is quite easy, as it's about an hour from both Ottawa and Montreal. So if you're seeking a cozy retreat with small-town charm, consider checking out this riverfront escape.