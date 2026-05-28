Near The Wisconsin Border Is Minnesota's Highly-Rated State Park With A Suspension Bridge, Camping, And Scenic Trails

Jay Cooke State Park's proximity to Duluth, Minneapolis, and Lake Superior makes it a convenient day-trip stop when visiting northern Minnesota or cruising one of the best Great Lakes road trips. You can park at the River Inn Visitor Center Area right off of MN-210 (standard state park entrance fees apply), and from there, it's an easy and accessible walk to the park's most iconic landmark: the 200-foot long Swinging Bridge. You can stroll the suspension walkway and admire the clear waters of the St. Louis rushing through the prehistoric rock formations, then embark one of the multiple hiking trails that branch out from the bridgehead.

With 50 total miles of trails and over 20 routes, it's easy to spend a day surrounded by scenic nature. A popular hike is the easy, two mile West Ridge Trail with seasonal wildflowers and diverse flora both beside and beyond the river. The Grand Portage Trail is a three mile hike along calm, reflective stretches of the tree-lined river, while the Ogantz Trail leads up to the Oldenburg Overlook. There you can find sweeping vistas of the river valley, with stunning fall foliage during autumn, and enjoy your packed lunch in the adjacent stone picnic pavilion.

Beyond hiking, there are eight miles of biking trails that visitors love, including a stretch of the Willard Munger State Trail. There are also guided hikes, nature activities, and historical presentations throughout the year, and that full, four-season access to nature really elevates Jay Cooke State Park. Trails like Ogantz make peaceful winter hikes. Snowshoes are available to rent at the visitor center, and there are 20+ miles of groomed cross-country skiing trails during the snowy months.