Near The Wisconsin Border Is Minnesota's Highly-Rated State Park With A Suspension Bridge, Camping, And Scenic Trails
Northern Minnesota has vast swaths of rugged boreal wilderness dotted with sparkling lakes and clean rivers rushing through the pines. The state has the kind of deep nature one expects from a faraway tundra-like destination, but it's right in the Midwest, and Jay Cooke State Park is just the type of place to access the best of Minnesota's tranquil forests. A beloved park, its main attractions are the scenic St. Louis River flowing through ancient slanted rock formations, and the swinging suspension bridge which was originally built during the Conservation Corps era in 1934-35. Just off the bridge, hiking trails fan out and lead deep into the park's 8,000+ acres, while the modern campground, campsites tucked into the forest, and quaint cabins offer overnight stays surrounded by nature.
Located 20 minutes southwest of Duluth and 2 hours north of Minneapolis, the park hugs the winding St. Louis River and brushes the Wisconsin border to the east. Of 64 state parks in Minnesota, Jay Cooke State Park is ranked number 3 on TripAdvisor and has an impressive 4.9 rating on Google with almost 4,000 reviews — at the time of writing. Compared to some state parks with more recreational options, the Jay Cooke experience is a more laid-back escape in nature. It offers hikes through northern hardwood forests and quiet campsites with the St. Louis River rushing through the heart of the park. It's simple, it's rustic, and it's highly-rated for just those reasons.
Hiking trails, a historic swinging bridge, and visiting Jay Cooke State Park
Jay Cooke State Park's proximity to Duluth, Minneapolis, and Lake Superior makes it a convenient day-trip stop when visiting northern Minnesota or cruising one of the best Great Lakes road trips. You can park at the River Inn Visitor Center Area right off of MN-210 (standard state park entrance fees apply), and from there, it's an easy and accessible walk to the park's most iconic landmark: the 200-foot long Swinging Bridge. You can stroll the suspension walkway and admire the clear waters of the St. Louis rushing through the prehistoric rock formations, then embark one of the multiple hiking trails that branch out from the bridgehead.
With 50 total miles of trails and over 20 routes, it's easy to spend a day surrounded by scenic nature. A popular hike is the easy, two mile West Ridge Trail with seasonal wildflowers and diverse flora both beside and beyond the river. The Grand Portage Trail is a three mile hike along calm, reflective stretches of the tree-lined river, while the Ogantz Trail leads up to the Oldenburg Overlook. There you can find sweeping vistas of the river valley, with stunning fall foliage during autumn, and enjoy your packed lunch in the adjacent stone picnic pavilion.
Beyond hiking, there are eight miles of biking trails that visitors love, including a stretch of the Willard Munger State Trail. There are also guided hikes, nature activities, and historical presentations throughout the year, and that full, four-season access to nature really elevates Jay Cooke State Park. Trails like Ogantz make peaceful winter hikes. Snowshoes are available to rent at the visitor center, and there are 20+ miles of groomed cross-country skiing trails during the snowy months.
Camping at Jay Cooke and more activities in northern Minnesota
There are a variety of overnight camping options tucked amongst Jay Cooke Park's thousands of acres. Around 80 sites are in a campground layout, not far from the suspension bridge (a quarter with electric hookups). There are modern shower and bathroom buildings, with a surprising number of reviewers commenting on the cleanliness of the facilities. Four sites are walk-ins, meaning they're tucked 50 to 150 feet from parking, while four more are scattered 'backpack sites' out in the forest, each with a picnic table, fire pit, latrine, and bear box.
You could also stay in one of five cabins. They're rustic one-room cottages that sleep five or six, most with electricity, heat, and a screened porch, all have bunk beds, a picnic table, and a fire ring with a cooking grate. And that's about it for Jay Cooke State Park — in a good way. It's a place to disconnect, hike a bit by day, read a book by the river, and spend evenings around the fire, truly immersed in the forest. As one visitor on Google wrote, "This is my absolute favorite place to camp in Minnesota. If you go in late July [or] early August, the birds are calling and singing, it's mesmerizing." There are actually 173 species of birds that can be spotted in the park, nesting, feeding, and providing further proof of Jay Cooke's truly out-in-the-wild aura.
You can take a guided whitewater rafting ride through the lower St. Louis river in Jay Cooke with Shiftwater Adventures during summer. There's also fishing on the St. Louis River, but you'll need a license and to follow all seasonal regulations. Of course, taking a scenic Midwest drive brimming with natural beauty along Minnesota's nearby North Shore is impossible not to love and features some of Lake Superior's best beaches for serene vibes.