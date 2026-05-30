Canada's Underrated Lake On The Ontario-Quebec Border Has Top-Tier Fishing And Scenic Cliffs
Lake Temiskaming sits along the upper Ottawa River in both Ontario and Quebec, and it is known as the home of Devil's Rock, a 2.2 million-year-old cliff that provides views over the surrounding shores. Boaters and hikers frequent this spot. The majority of the shoreline is Crown land, meaning the lake can be freely explored, and the land is open to the public for multiple uses. Among those activities is camping. As with the most scenic campgrounds in Canada, camping around the lake offers the opportunity to enjoy beautiful views in the great outdoors, particularly with Devil's Rock being such a prominent feature of the lake. Camping is available at destinations such as Bucke Park Campground and Sutton Bay Park.
Considering all that can be done on such lands, the lake has a healthy tourism industry. However, this remains a less trafficked destination than some of the busier waterways in Ontario. Plus, the low population density helps ensure the area remains pristine, making this underrated destination one of Canada's hidden gems. Despite the low traffic, visitors can find a vibrant boardwalk with plenty to do along the waters. The lake is popular for the fishing available and the scenic cliffs surrounding it.
Those coming to Canada can arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport, located five hours south of town. Visitors to the lake can stay nearby at Temiskaming Shores, a city that was created by uniting the former towns of Haileybury, New Liskeard, and Dymond. The neighborhood of Haileybury offers lodging along the lake. New Liskeard, another neighborhood, offers similar views and places to stay beside the water.
Cast a line from top-tier fishing spots at Lake Temiskaming
There are more than a few popular fishing destinations in Canada. For instance, Red Rock delivers shoreline trails, rugged cliffs, and harbor charm, and it attracts anglers who want to enjoy the local town. What Lake Temiskaming offers is diversity. Because the lake is so large, it supports diverse wildlife in the area, including in its waters.
Those arriving at the lake can spend time at Temiskaming Shores' waterfront and cast a line out for catfish and sauger, among other species. There are 30 species of fish that call the lake home, ranging from walleye and panfish to smallmouth bass and northern pike. In fact, bass fishing is so popular here that tournaments are held on the lake. Several boat launches line the shores of the lake for those who want to head out onto the water, and the two marinas in Temiskaming Shores provide slip rentals for boat docking. Consequently, there is no shortage of spaces for anglers to use if they want to head out onto the waters.
Geographically, the lake is found in both the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Fortunately, the lake falls under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act and its reciprocal fishing agreement, meaning that those who own a fishing license in either province can fish in the other.
Enjoying the sights of Lake Temiskaming from scenic cliffs
Reputed for the surrounding cliffs and viewing points, Lake Temiskaming competes with the turquoise waters of "Canada's Most Beautiful Lake" to be one of the prettiest destinations to visit in the country. The Devil's Rock is the most notable cliff destination, standing at 984 feet (300m). Sitting on the western shores of the lake, this cliff is among the most popular hiking areas around the lake.
Those heading up Devil's Rock will need to consider their route. A 30-minute walk from the parking area on Highway 567 will take visitors along an unmarked trailhead and to the cliffs. A longer route, more suitable for those seeking a rigorous hike, can be found at Bucke Park. This route requires an hour to cover, but the area may be preferable for visitors since the park is easy to find and has visible signage.
Smaller destinations with views of the lake can be found. Hughes Lookout is one vantage point that guests can find right off the highway. This pullout is perched along the shoreline on the western banks and provides views of the nearby cliffs, including Devil's Rock. Visitors remaining in Temiskaming Shores can also simply head to the boardwalk if they want to enjoy similar views without leaving town.