Canada's Underrated Lake On The Ontario-Quebec Border Has Top-Tier Fishing And Scenic Cliffs

Lake Temiskaming sits along the upper Ottawa River in both Ontario and Quebec, and it is known as the home of Devil's Rock, a 2.2 million-year-old cliff that provides views over the surrounding shores. Boaters and hikers frequent this spot. The majority of the shoreline is Crown land, meaning the lake can be freely explored, and the land is open to the public for multiple uses. Among those activities is camping. As with the most scenic campgrounds in Canada, camping around the lake offers the opportunity to enjoy beautiful views in the great outdoors, particularly with Devil's Rock being such a prominent feature of the lake. Camping is available at destinations such as Bucke Park Campground and Sutton Bay Park.

Considering all that can be done on such lands, the lake has a healthy tourism industry. However, this remains a less trafficked destination than some of the busier waterways in Ontario. Plus, the low population density helps ensure the area remains pristine, making this underrated destination one of Canada's hidden gems. Despite the low traffic, visitors can find a vibrant boardwalk with plenty to do along the waters. The lake is popular for the fishing available and the scenic cliffs surrounding it.

Those coming to Canada can arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport, located five hours south of town. Visitors to the lake can stay nearby at Temiskaming Shores, a city that was created by uniting the former towns of Haileybury, New Liskeard, and Dymond. The neighborhood of Haileybury offers lodging along the lake. New Liskeard, another neighborhood, offers similar views and places to stay beside the water.