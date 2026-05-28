This Wildly Popular Universal Orlando Water Park Is Closing For Refurbishment In 2026

During the hottest summer months, nothing beats a trip to your favorite water park — careening around the turns of a spiral slide, plunging into a cold pool at the end of a raft ride, and floating down a lazy river while soaking up the sun. However, very soon, one of the absolute best water parks in Orlando, Florida, will be closing for refurbishment. Volcano Bay, a Polynesian-themed water park in Universal Orlando Resort, offers thrills for all ages, including the family-friendly Krakatau Aqua Coaster and the heart-stopping Ko'okiri Body Plunge. Typically, the park closes on select dates during the winter months to undergo necessary maintenance. This time, though, it will shutter its doors for much longer, for what will likely be a massive overhaul, lasting from October 26, 2026, until March 24, 2027.

The news was announced in a press release issued by Universal in April 2025 (via IAAPA). And although the park is still open, and it's business as usual for the most part, there have been some changes. For example, purchases and renewals of the 3-Park Annual pass, which allowed visitors to access Volcano Bay, Universal Studios Florida, and Islands of Adventure, were paused momentarily.

If you had planned to visit Universal during this time specifically for the water-based fun, you may rightfully be feeling disappointed. But travel agent Madyson Travels has a more positive outlook on the closure, writing in a Facebook post, "The good news? This usually means updates, refreshes, and an even better experience when it reopens."