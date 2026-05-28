This Wildly Popular Universal Orlando Water Park Is Closing For Refurbishment In 2026
During the hottest summer months, nothing beats a trip to your favorite water park — careening around the turns of a spiral slide, plunging into a cold pool at the end of a raft ride, and floating down a lazy river while soaking up the sun. However, very soon, one of the absolute best water parks in Orlando, Florida, will be closing for refurbishment. Volcano Bay, a Polynesian-themed water park in Universal Orlando Resort, offers thrills for all ages, including the family-friendly Krakatau Aqua Coaster and the heart-stopping Ko'okiri Body Plunge. Typically, the park closes on select dates during the winter months to undergo necessary maintenance. This time, though, it will shutter its doors for much longer, for what will likely be a massive overhaul, lasting from October 26, 2026, until March 24, 2027.
The news was announced in a press release issued by Universal in April 2025 (via IAAPA). And although the park is still open, and it's business as usual for the most part, there have been some changes. For example, purchases and renewals of the 3-Park Annual pass, which allowed visitors to access Volcano Bay, Universal Studios Florida, and Islands of Adventure, were paused momentarily.
If you had planned to visit Universal during this time specifically for the water-based fun, you may rightfully be feeling disappointed. But travel agent Madyson Travels has a more positive outlook on the closure, writing in a Facebook post, "The good news? This usually means updates, refreshes, and an even better experience when it reopens."
Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando Resort
Volcano Bay is one of Universal's four theme parks and its only water park. It can be found in the northwestern corner of the sprawling, nearly 1,300-acre property in Orlando, Florida, America's "happiest holiday destination." It's centered around an imposing 200-foot volcano named Krakatau and offers around 20 attractions — including wave and leisure pools, body slides, and winding rivers — across four unique villages. The park also features an assortment of shopping venues and creative dining options.
The park made a huge splash when it debuted in 2017. After a lengthy two-year wait from when Universal announced the project, it finally welcomed its first guests on May 25, just in time for the start of the summer season. And since its inaugural opening, Volcano Bay has continued to impress its nearly 2 million annual visitors with exciting attractions, a thoughtful design, and wearable bands, which allow guests to reserve spots in virtual queues to lower wait times. Additionally, its South Pacific theming, which has been highly praised, is a fully immersive experience, centering around the fictional Waturi islanders who found their paradisiacal homeland here. If you're not impressed with the rides and slides (but how could you not be?), the park offers 25 acres of lush spaces filled with vibrant colors to wander through, along with Polynesian-inspired cuisine for you to sate your appetite.
One guest noted in a review on Tripadvisor that the park "is so pretty and well-maintained. The rides are unique and there was something for everyone in our group. ... All staff members we encountered were very helpful and friendly." Another previous visitor described Volcano Bay as "mind blowing" and shared that it "was so big, don't know where to start ... But overall super fun!!"
Planning your Volcano Bay and Universal Orlando getaway
The park's closure lies partly within peak tourism season, so if you're looking to visit Volcano Bay, you'll need to get in your last splashes before the fall. However, if you're planning a Halloween or Christmas getaway for 2027, Volcano Bay will certainly be open by then, adding to the list of reasons to visit Universal Orlando Resort during the holidays. As of this writing, Volcano Bay is generally open from 9 a.m., with early admission beginning at 8:00 a.m. However, daily hours of operation differ, and the park's website notes that it will be closed on certain dates. Ensure that you check the Park Hours page for up-to-date opening times before arrival.
A special summer treat is the revival of Volcano Bay Nights, which run on select evenings between May 3 and August 21, 2026 (separate admission ticket required). From 7 until 11 p.m., enjoy music from a live DJ, family-friendly games, complimentary island bites, and all the park attractions — in the dark and with fewer crowds. To find additional seasonal events, as well as special promotions and deals, head to Universal Orlando's website. Currently, while day tickets and certain packages can still be purchased online, annual or seasonal passes are only available in person, as the rate will need to be prorated to account for Volcano Bay's closure.
If you're flying into Florida, the closest major hub is Orlando International Airport (MCO), around 14 miles from Universal. This airport serves over 170 domestic and international destinations, including Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and New York. You can easily reach the park through public transportation, ride-share services, shuttles, or by renting a car, and airport transfers to select hotels can be arranged as an add-on to Universal Orlando Resort vacation packages.