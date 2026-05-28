North America's Largest High-Elevation Lake Is A National Park Beauty For Fishing, Hiking, And Boating

As you pull your warm-weather gear out of storage and brace for another sweltering summer day, the thought of breathtaking mountain lake scenery may sound like the perfect escape. If so, you may want to consider a trip to the largest high-elevation lake in North America. Yellowstone Lake inside Yellowstone National Park is 7,733 feet above sea level, and has 141 miles of beautiful shoreline to gaze upon. The lake itself is situated in northwestern Wyoming and is 20 miles long and 14 miles wide. It features the West Thumb Geyser Basin, stunning hiking trails, and opportunities for boating and fishing.

The lake's calm waters and mountain backdrop make it one of the most scenic spots in Yellowstone National Park. One previous visitor described it as "a serene and breathtaking spot in the park, perfect for relaxing and soaking in the natural beauty." Another wrote that "the tranquility of the area makes it perfect for anyone seeking a peaceful escape into nature." Others note that you should pack layers for the unpredictable weather.

The roads to the lake are usually open from May through October, and it's covered by the Yellowstone National Park entrance fee, which costs $20 to $35 as of this writing. You can head in for the day or stay at the Lake Yellowstone Hotel, the oldest operational hotel in the park that has been open since 1891. It, like the roads, is open from mid-May through early October, with rooms, suites, and cabins. It also has a full-service restaurant and a deli for meals. From lakeside hiking trails to unforgettable boating adventures, Yellowstone Lake delivers no shortage of ways to experience the iconic national park's natural beauty.