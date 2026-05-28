Under An Hour From Toronto Is Ontario's Underrated Gem With Local Shops, A Vibrant Downtown, And Tasty Eats
Toronto has long dominated the Ontario tourism scene, but for those who want to experience the region's charm beyond the noise and traffic of the busy capital, the perfect destination might be elsewhere. Thanks to all the charming, smaller towns that dot the area, you won't have to travel too far to find what you're looking for. For example, if you're after a place that offers a blend of local shops, tasty eats, and a vibrant downtown, Aurora can be your spot.
Located in the York Region and home to more than 68,000 residents at the time of writing, Aurora is an underrated town praised for its strong sense of community and outdoor attractions, and even though those wanting to take advantage of the region's nightlife might fare better in a big hub like Toronto, Aurora still keeps travelers busy throughout the day with its downtown. This is where you'll find some interesting boutiques, specialty food shops, and restaurants. Beyond the town center, you'll get to experience a scenic arboretum perfect for learning more about the local flora and fauna, plus some hard-to-resist golfing opportunities. According to locals, the town also boasts a safe atmosphere, a convenient layout, clean walking trails, and a friendly community. There's a family-oriented feel, too, but be warned that prices aren't particularly cheap.
Coming here should be a breeze thanks to Aurora's well-connected location. Ontario Highway 404 runs alongside the town's eastern limit, making it possible to reach Toronto in less than an hour. The same goes for Mississauga, while Hamilton is a bit farther away (still within a two-hour drive). There are some public transportation alternatives, but they take longer and can require several changes. The nearest major airport is Toronto Pearson International, located less than 35 miles southwest.
Exploring Aurora's lively downtown with local shops and tasty eats
Once you've decided on an Aurora getaway and read through the 10 unwritten rules you should know before visiting Canada, it's time to map out an itinerary, starting with Aurora's heart — its downtown. You can begin the tour at the town square and make your way through all of the neighborhood's stores and restaurants. The area is vibrant, and thanks to ongoing revitalization efforts, you can expect even more life and entertainment to come to downtown as time goes on.
For shoppers, local boutiques like Oakridge's Fashions offer a decent variety of styles. The store specializes in women's clothing, with customers praising the helpful staff and quality garments. Just keep in mind that it's closed on Sundays. Those who want to tap into their creative side can stop by The Glitter Hubb, another local store that sells scrapbooking and printing equipment. It also offers card-making classes, with the owner guiding you through the process.
Chocolate and Company is another spot to add to your itinerary. It specializes in truffles, gelato, and confections, and offers some delicious vegan options as well. The flavors are described by Google reviewers as refined, unique, and rich. There's indoor and outdoor seating, and if you need help navigating the menu, don't hesitate to reach out to the friendly staff. Craving something savory? Visit Ka.ba.ba, a Mediterranean grill known for its authentic Middle Eastern food. Its specialties include hummus with chicken shawarma, homemade lentil soup, beef kabab, and a variety of wraps. According to past diners, you can expect generous portions and reasonable prices. And if you're looking for a day trip option, consider Ajax. Located about 50 minutes away, the lakefront Canadian town promises family-friendly fun and natural beauty.
Aurora beyond its downtown: an underrated gem with outdoor attractions
While quaint and overshadowed by its neighbors, Aurora is still "well worth a visit" according to the Great Lakes Guide, giving you the opportunity to explore a place that, until now, has flown under the radar. And that's especially true when it comes to nature-based attractions. Many might already know about Toronto's island park with beaches and lovely views, but few plan a visit to the Aurora Arboretum, which features more than 100 acres of forests and tree collections. The latter include a "Sesquicentennial Tree," a bur oak that's been gracing the area for nearly 200 years. You'll also find an impressive selection of wildflowers that bloom from May to August. Birdwatchers will be happy to learn that this is a prime location to spot species like the Canada goose, blue jay, trumpeter swan, spotted sandpiper, hairy woodpecker, eastern kingbird, and more. The arboretum is also home to a river and several ponds. Before you come, though, read through this page detailing all the policies, helpful tips, and top sights you'll want to keep in mind, depending on the season.
The town (and its surrounding region) has a lively golfing scene. St. Andrew's Valley Golf Club, for example, is known for its unique, well-designed holes, beautiful trails, and the fact that the sites are also open to dogs in the winter. The fairways and greens are well maintained, according to reviewers, but can be a bit firm.
Have an extra couple of days you don't know what to do with? Drive a half hour to Kleinburg. Canada's charming village outside Toronto with golf, galleries, and trails is a perfect weekend getaway.