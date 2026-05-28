Under An Hour From Toronto Is Ontario's Underrated Gem With Local Shops, A Vibrant Downtown, And Tasty Eats

Toronto has long dominated the Ontario tourism scene, but for those who want to experience the region's charm beyond the noise and traffic of the busy capital, the perfect destination might be elsewhere. Thanks to all the charming, smaller towns that dot the area, you won't have to travel too far to find what you're looking for. For example, if you're after a place that offers a blend of local shops, tasty eats, and a vibrant downtown, Aurora can be your spot.

Located in the York Region and home to more than 68,000 residents at the time of writing, Aurora is an underrated town praised for its strong sense of community and outdoor attractions, and even though those wanting to take advantage of the region's nightlife might fare better in a big hub like Toronto, Aurora still keeps travelers busy throughout the day with its downtown. This is where you'll find some interesting boutiques, specialty food shops, and restaurants. Beyond the town center, you'll get to experience a scenic arboretum perfect for learning more about the local flora and fauna, plus some hard-to-resist golfing opportunities. According to locals, the town also boasts a safe atmosphere, a convenient layout, clean walking trails, and a friendly community. There's a family-oriented feel, too, but be warned that prices aren't particularly cheap.

Coming here should be a breeze thanks to Aurora's well-connected location. Ontario Highway 404 runs alongside the town's eastern limit, making it possible to reach Toronto in less than an hour. The same goes for Mississauga, while Hamilton is a bit farther away (still within a two-hour drive). There are some public transportation alternatives, but they take longer and can require several changes. The nearest major airport is Toronto Pearson International, located less than 35 miles southwest.