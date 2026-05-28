This Underrated Lake Is A Crystal-Clear Beauty In Grand Teton National Park For Paddling And Mountain Views

Grand Teton National Park is filled with famous rivers and lakes that attract visitors year after year. Travelers will often consider Taggart Lake, Bradley Lake, and Jackson Lake, while Jenny Lake is one of the most visited places in the national park. But one of Grand Teton's most underrated lakes shouldn't go under your radar. Leigh Lake, located just north of Jenny Lake and an hour away from Jackson Hole Airport, is a beautiful spot for swimming, kayaking, and hiking. It sits at the base of Mount Moran and other snow-capped peaks in the Teton Range.

Leigh Lake is one of the most underrated mountain lakes in America, so it often surprises visitors with its picturesque scenery. It's among Wyoming's best lakes for appreciating natural beauty, mostly thanks to its panoramic mountain views. These peaks are often reflected in the still water, creating a beautiful mirror-like effect. This backcountry lake is only accessible by walking or paddling from String Lake (just south), so it feels more remote and adventurous compared to others in Grand Teton National Park. Gazing out across the lake from its shoreline and only seeing rugged mountains and forested valleys beneath the sky certainly helps you feel detached from civilization.

"This was one of the most amazing places I have ever seen, and I have been all over the world. [...] White sand beach, crystal-clear water, and breathtaking views of the Tetons," one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor, where Leigh Lake doesn't even make the top 20 things to do in Grand Teton National Park. Despite this, so many visitors highly recommend this lake and its accompanying trail on the review platform. Clearly, there's more to this lake than many people realize.