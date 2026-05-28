This Underrated Lake Is A Crystal-Clear Beauty In Grand Teton National Park For Paddling And Mountain Views
Grand Teton National Park is filled with famous rivers and lakes that attract visitors year after year. Travelers will often consider Taggart Lake, Bradley Lake, and Jackson Lake, while Jenny Lake is one of the most visited places in the national park. But one of Grand Teton's most underrated lakes shouldn't go under your radar. Leigh Lake, located just north of Jenny Lake and an hour away from Jackson Hole Airport, is a beautiful spot for swimming, kayaking, and hiking. It sits at the base of Mount Moran and other snow-capped peaks in the Teton Range.
Leigh Lake is one of the most underrated mountain lakes in America, so it often surprises visitors with its picturesque scenery. It's among Wyoming's best lakes for appreciating natural beauty, mostly thanks to its panoramic mountain views. These peaks are often reflected in the still water, creating a beautiful mirror-like effect. This backcountry lake is only accessible by walking or paddling from String Lake (just south), so it feels more remote and adventurous compared to others in Grand Teton National Park. Gazing out across the lake from its shoreline and only seeing rugged mountains and forested valleys beneath the sky certainly helps you feel detached from civilization.
"This was one of the most amazing places I have ever seen, and I have been all over the world. [...] White sand beach, crystal-clear water, and breathtaking views of the Tetons," one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor, where Leigh Lake doesn't even make the top 20 things to do in Grand Teton National Park. Despite this, so many visitors highly recommend this lake and its accompanying trail on the review platform. Clearly, there's more to this lake than many people realize.
Enjoy paddling and fishing on Leigh Lake
As mentioned, one of the only ways you can reach Leigh Lake is in a kayak or canoe. As a result, the lake is a lot quieter and more peaceful than those in Grand Teton that allow motorized vessels or access via car. All you need to do is paddle up the short stream connecting the south of Leigh Lake to the north of String Lake, the best swimming spot in Grand Teton National Park.
You can rent vessels from Dornans, an adventure outfitter about 11.5 miles south of String Lake. Once you're in the water, it's around a 1-mile paddle to Leigh Lake, with about 75 yards of walking your vessel right at the end. Leigh Lake is approximately 2.4 miles wide and 2.8 miles long, giving you a vast area for paddling. You can cruise around islands, pull in at sandy beaches for leisurely swims, and even set up for multiple days at paddle-in campsites. "Absolutely beautiful lake for kayaking," said one paddler. "The portage can be a bit challenging if you have a heavy kayak, but otherwise it's an amazing experience."
Some people also manage to bring fishing gear to Leigh Lake in their kayaks or canoes. It's a great spot for reeling in lake char, brook trout, and cutthroat trout. You don't need a kayak to fish either, with plenty of people landing decent catches while casting from the shore. There's something magical about fishing the clear water with the mountain range backdrop.
Try hiking and camping around Leigh Lake
The other way you can reach Leigh Lake is by hiking there from String Lake. Hug the former's eastern shoreline for about 1 mile, and you'll reach the southern shore of Leigh Lake. This is considered an easy route on AllTrails and is often frequented by runners, hikers, and birders. Give yourself about 15 minutes to walk from String to Leigh, unless you want to see more than just the southern shore. You may want to, because walking Leigh's eastern shoreline leads you to better beaches and mountain views.
This longer hike is called the Leigh Lake Trail, and it's about a 7.3-mile trek out and back. You can stop whenever you like, but if you're doing the entire trail, give yourself around 2.5 hours. You'll walk among dense woodland and capture views of the lake reflecting snow-capped mountains at various points. Save time for taking a refreshing dip or two in the lake. This is bear country, though, so pack plenty of bear spray and always be cautious if you encounter any. "The most beautiful lake I've ever been to. Hike the extra bit and turn right at the junction, you'll have your own private beach," one visitor recommended.
You can camp at Leigh Lake, but only if you have a permit for backcountry camping. You can purchase these in advance from the National Park Service and collect them from the Jenny Lake Ranger Station, the Craig Thomas Discovery & Visitor Center, or the Colter Bay Visitor Center. The permit lets you camp at multiple sites around Leigh Lake and just north at Trapper Lake and Bearpaw Lake. Alternatively, you can find better-equipped campsites and lodges around Jenny Lake, Grand Teton's ethereal destination with mountain views.