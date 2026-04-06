The 11 Most Underrated Mountain Lakes In America
Just what is it about the sight of a dramatic lake emerging over the slope of a mountain during an adventurous hike or the feeling of casting a line into crystalline waters on a sunny day? From high-altitude tarns to developed reservoirs to stream-fed lakes, the mountains host an impressive array of bodies of water. Some are indelibly popular, like Montana's huge Flathead Lake with its up-and-coming wine region or Maroon Lake in Colorado, not to mention vast reservoirs perfect for family vacations around the country. Sometimes, though, we want to tread a bit farther off the beaten path, scoping out less crowded destinations and natural wonders alike.
As you consider the most breathtaking and lively mountain towns across America to visit, it may help to plan your trip with water recreation in mind. Lakes are great spots for hikes, picnics, paddling, campgrounds, and often other amenities, depending on their location. And while teems of people may head for the more amenity-packed destinations, sometimes the real reward is in making a bit of extra effort to find something that flies a bit more under the radar, and in the process, connect with nature directly.
The stunning lakes included below are generally not super busy — you won't find huge marinas or big boardwalks at these. Some fall within state or national parks but may be slightly off the beaten path or less busy than other, more popular attractions. Others require ambitious hikes to access, while many are fairly easy to drive to. With endless mountain views and relaxing recreation in mind, read on for 11 amazing, underrated mountain lakes to explore.
Copper Glance Lake, Washington
We might as well start with a real hidden gem. Home to larches that glow golden-yellow in autumn below towering Cascadian peaks, Copper Glance Lake is a remote and beautiful alpine lake in northern Washington. It's reachable via a steep out-and-back hike that covers about 6.5 miles total and makes for a perfect daylong adventure. And while it will take five to six hours to complete, it's also ideal for an overnight backpacking jaunt, as dispersed camping is permitted throughout the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and you'll find sites sprinkled along the trail. The route follows an old mining road about halfway, on which you'll pass early 20th-century mines, too. Come prepared with waterproof boots and long pants, since the trail is overgrown or difficult to make out in some areas, and you'll cross a couple of streams.
Copper Glance Lake is a rocky oasis, ideal for fishing for brook trout. The same goes for Copper Glance Creek, which flows out of the lake. If you head here in the fall when the trees' color is most impressive, remember to bring your camera — you may be fortunate enough to have the place to yourself, as other popular larch hikes in Washington can get busy during the season.
Elk Lake, Oregon
Nestled along the eastern edge of the Cascade Mountains in Oregon's Deschutes National Forest, Elk Lake is a gorgeous haven for paddling, swimming, and taking in stunning views of the volcanic Mt. Bachelor and the Three Sisters. In an area dotted with beautiful bodies of water, Elk Lake is reachable from Bend in less than two hours via the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway. This gorgeous 66-mile drive offers spectacular mountain drives and direct access to other popular spots like Devils Lake and Sparks Lake, plus numerous trailheads for exploring more of the region's off-road sights.
Elk Lake, which is technically a reservoir, spans 400 acres and is ideal for boating, hiking, and camping. Book a stay at the waterfront Elk Lake Resort for a suitably cozy and rustic stay. It's open year-round, with snowmobiling and cabin stays in the winter and swimming and paddling in the summertime, with the added option of tent and RV sites. Along the eastern shore, starting from the Beach Picnic Area, head out on a 4.7-mile out-and-back hike that's ideal for a tranquil morning or afternoon jaunt. And if you're up for another hike nearby, head out on the Six Lakes Trail to visit the more remote Blow and Doris Lakes on a 4.8-mile out-and-back route, where these watery gems provide true solitude in the mountains.
Leigh Lake, Wyoming
In Grand Teton National Park, Leigh Lake is a mountainous gem that's accessible via a paddle or short hike. Because it can't be directly reached via road, Leigh Lake can be a little less crowded than some of the park's other famous lakes, such as Jenny Lake, which is separated from Leigh Lake by the narrow String Lake. There's also the expansive Jackson Lake just to the north of Leigh Lake, which features overlooks, a dam, and a picturesque lodge. The area can get pretty busy, especially in the summer and on weekends, so if you prefer a more tranquil experience, get there early in the day or aim for a weekday during shoulder season. Fortunately, Leigh Lake gets you at least a little bit farther away from the hubbub to enjoy endlessly gorgeous views of the Tetons.
If you're in the mood for a relaxing, short hike, start on the Leigh Lake Trail from the Jenny Lake Scenic Loop to walk along its eastern shoreline. This is a great option for the whole family, as the entire walk can be completed in around an hour on mostly flat terrain, and you'll encounter photo-worthy boardwalks and bridges. But if you'd like to turn it into a longer day hike, extend the journey to Trapper Lake for an approximately five-hour round-trip trek or to Holly Lake for at least about nine hours.
Goldwater Lake, Arizona
In the mountainous desert of central Arizona sits the city of Prescott, a breezy highland of trails, saloons, and sunshine. And just four miles south of downtown is an underrated Arizona mountain lake with scenic views and a walkable trail known as Goldwater Lake. It's actually two small reservoirs, consisting of Upper and Lower Goldwater Lakes, that comprise a 15-acre recreation area. Swimming isn't permitted here, but there's plenty to keep everyone occupied, whether you pack in a picnic, go for a paddle, or bump around a volleyball. Boats with electric motors are also welcome.
Landlubbers will find a very pleasant hike along the Goldwater Lake Loop Trail, a beautiful, easy, 2.4-mile loop through the pines that skirts the shoreline of both lakes. "The views are great, especially in the early morning and with the morning frost. Spectacular!" raves a hiker on AllTrails. If you can talk the kids off the playground, it's a great option for hikers of all ages, with lots of twists and turns and great views at every step. If longer hikes are more to your taste, there are plenty of other options in the vicinity, with connector trails to the Schoolhouse Gulch Trail and the Prescott Circle Trail — ideal for hikers and bikers alike — that loop around the city and through Prescott National Forest.
Williams Lake, New Mexico
A beautiful alpine lake in northern New Mexico near Taos, Williams Lake boasts scenic trails with picture-perfect views. It's reachable via a moderately challenging day hike through Carson National Forest with remarkable mountain views, stands of spruce, and beautiful upland meadows. The lake itself offers lovely views, surrounded by evergreens and sprinkled with rocks and boulders along the shoreline, and bird-watchers can keep an eye out for hawks, jays, sparrows, magpies, and more.
The primary draw to Williams Lake is its scenic, heart-pumping hike. While its titular trail stretches only 3.8 miles round-trip, many visitors express that it's a little more challenging than they expected, so come prepared for a workout. It's also a great excuse to make an overnight experience out of the trek, as dispersed camping is permitted in the national forest as long as you stay at least 300 feet away from any bodies of water. In winter, depending on conditions, snowshoeing is a popular method for reaching the lake. To extend your hike along the Williams Lake Trail into a mountain-scaling adventure, continue to the summit of Wheeler Peak, New Mexico's highest point at more than 13,000 feet.
Twin Lakes, Colorado
Located near Leadville, Twin Lakes is Colorado's secret beach camping destination. The area is a little more popular than some others on this list, especially during the milder summer months, but it's generally still relatively out of the way for tourists who tend to focus on hitting big spots like Rocky Mountain National Park, itself home to pristine, crystal-clear alpine lakes. The local community, which is also called Twin Lakes, hosts a range of beautiful cabin stays and lodges and is a great stop along the Top of the Rockies National Scenic and Historic Byway. This jaw-dropping drive extends 115 miles in total between Minturn and either Aspen or Copper Mountain, with views of some of the state's famous fourteeners. "This is a beautiful location with the mountains behind the lake," shares a visitor in a Tripadvisor review. "Great place for a picnic."
Twin Lakes is so named for its two reservoirs that are dotted with great fishing spots, campgrounds, and hiking trails. The waters are well-stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth bass, black crappie, and more. And nestled amid the postcard-worthy mountain views, you'll even find historic gems tucked along the shoreline like the Interlaken Historic Resort. Now managed by the U.S. Forest Service, this was a destination luxury resort in the late 19th century that's reachable today along the 2.2-mile Interlaken Trail. If you're up for an aqua adventure, book a rafting trip with Aspen Whitewater Rafting on the nearby Arkansas River.
Mirror Lake, Colorado
There are a lot of Mirror Lakes in the country, and even in Colorado, there are a couple that make excellent destinations. One is in Rocky Mountain National Park, where a few dispersed campsites are reachable via a hiking trail. But the one we're focusing on here is a beautiful lake located just north of Tincup Pass between Crested Butte and Salida, where "adventure meets artistic flair" in the Sawatch Mountains. You'll find beautiful peaks all around the perimeter, with a small parking area overlooking the water.
Mirror Lake is a tranquil alpine spot that's ideal for camping, biking, and more. Between May 23 and October 1, the U.S. Forest Service operates a 10-site campground on the northern shore at the base of Emma Burr Mountain and Mount Kreuzer, and fishing is an attractive prospect in both the lake and nearby streams. County Road 267, a narrow dirt track, connects the lake to Tincup Pass — an intersection of the Continental Divide Trail that partly follows this network of highland roads. If you're not on two wheels or on foot, you'll want a 4x4 or high-clearance vehicle, but the route is also ideal for an OHV adventure. Continue westward for a little more than three miles on CR 267, and you'll get to the little mining town of Tincup with its 19th-century heritage, another 7.5 miles past which is the popular Taylor Park Reservoir. Stay in a cabin at Taylor Park Trading Post for more comfy digs and rent an OHV for all-terrain adventure.
Mussigbrod Lake, Montana
Tucked away in Montana's Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the stunningly sylvan Mussigbrod Lake is a hidden gem for fishing, camping, and glorious Rocky Mountain views. It was named after a family of early homesteaders, according to the Montana State Library, and it probably looks much the same as it did when they first arrived — a glistening lake surrounded by pines with peaks in every direction. The 102-acre lake is located at nearly 6,500 feet in elevation, and it's ideal for anglers seeking Arctic grayling and brook trout in addition to suckers and codfish.
In summer, relax at one of 10 sites at Mussigbrod Campground, managed by the U.S. Forest Service, where tents are ideal, but trailers up to about 30 feet will fit comfortably. Boats are welcome, and there's a launch at the campground, but motorized vessels aren't permitted unless they're electric. It's an ideal place to put in the canoe or the kayak, though, with a winding shoreline to explore and wildlife to keep an eye out for. You might be fortunate enough to spot a moose, elk, or otters, plus dozens of bird species from golden eagles to great blue herons.
Wolf Creek Lake, North Carolina
Swinging eastward across the country to the breathtaking Appalachian Mountains, North Carolina's underrated mountain lake with crystal-clear water is an inviting oasis for boating, birdwatching, kayaking, and nearby camping. Wolf Creek Lake is about a 1.5-hour drive southwest of Asheville and is easily accessible from the scenic and winding North Carolina Highway 281, which crosses the dam and provides a lovely overlook. The 183-acre reservoir was created along the East Fork of the Tuckasegee River in the mid-20th century to generate power for surrounding communities. Including three others in the area, the group makes up what are called the East Fork Lakes. Today, Wolf Creek Lake features a boat ramp and is an attractive spot for trout fishing.
In addition to water recreation, the mountains around Wolf Creek Lake offer wonderful hikes. A short, popular route with a trailhead right on NC-281 is Paradise Falls Trail, which extends only 0.4 miles but is rated challenging due to a short scramble section that can get muddy. But at the end, you're rewarded with the trail's namesake cascade, which spills over a tall outcrop. When you've had your fill of the outdoors, stay in a cabin nearby to make the most of the rustic surroundings. If you have a large group, Wolf Lake Retreat is a waterfront gem that can accommodate two or three families.
Douthat Lake, Virginia
A beautiful lake tucked away in the Allegheny Mountains of Virginia is the jewel in the middle of a state park, too. Douthat Lake spans 50 acres within a park that stretches over more than 4,500 acres, making it a haven for a wide range of recreation for the whole family. Paddle, swim, and fish in the lake — it's stocked with brown, rainbow, and brook trout. The adjacent Wilson Creek is also a great place to cast a line. Kids 12 and under even have access to a special fishing area right below the dam that's specifically reserved for their use. Numerous hiking trails covering more than 40 miles crisscross around the lake and into the surrounding mountains, mostly rated moderate to challenging for their climbs.
There's a wealth of options for places to stay at Douthat Lake State Park, from nearly three dozen rustic cabins — two of which are ADA-accessible — to three multiroom lodges that can accommodate a maximum of between 12 and 18 guests. And of course, camping is a prime way to connect with nature at one of four different areas. Swimming is permitted on a sandy stretch within a roped area, and there's a snack bar inside the gift shop. Join a guided canoe tour, walk, craft workshop, or other event led by state park staff, offered frequently during the summer months. "We loved that there was no cell service or wifi (except at the camp store) so we could be completely unplugged," shares a visitor in a Tripadvisor review.
Ethan Pond, New Hampshire
Whether you're hoofing it on a thru-hike along the Appalachian Trail or looking for a unique day hike, a trek to Ethan Pond in White Mountain National Forest is a real treat. Tucked away in the mountainous Pemigewasset Wilderness of New Hampshire, this stunning lake is quite a bit larger than what we think of as a "pond," and views of pines along the shoreline and wide-open sky are a real treat after a 2.6-mile hike. In winter, it's great for snowshoeing. The initial bit of the Ethan Pond Trail (part of the AT) is steep and passes below the dramatic peak and sheer cliffs of Mount Willey, but for the most part, it's pretty level.
While a hike to Ethan Pond can easily be done in a day, starting in Crawford Notch State Park, it's also a fantastic option for a rustic hike-to-hut overnight experience. The Ethan Pond Shelter is a simple, Adirondack-style hut — open on one side — that can hold up to eight people, and there are also five tent platforms in case it's full. Wake up to the sound of birdsong and look for bald eagles soaring overhead.
Methodology
There are tens of thousands of lakes in the U.S., and selecting just a handful of mountain destinations for this article is not only a challenge but also an illustration of just how many wonderful ones there are. While this is in no way a comprehensive list of the most underrated lakes in these regions, as there are multitudes worth exploring, the lakes listed here were selected for their mountainous locations, range of features, accessibility, and their representations of different regions.
We researched regional tourism sites, such as VisitCentralOregon.com, Prescott-AZ.gov, Prescott.com, LeadvilleTwinLakes.com, Colorado.com, and more.
To ensure we've shared recreation and local attractions that are well worth seeking out, we referred to experiences visitors have shared on blogs including ExplorewithAlec.com, UtahsAdventureFamily.com, AllTrails, Tripadvisor, and more.