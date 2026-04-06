The 11 Most Underrated Mountain Lakes In America

Just what is it about the sight of a dramatic lake emerging over the slope of a mountain during an adventurous hike or the feeling of casting a line into crystalline waters on a sunny day? From high-altitude tarns to developed reservoirs to stream-fed lakes, the mountains host an impressive array of bodies of water. Some are indelibly popular, like Montana's huge Flathead Lake with its up-and-coming wine region or Maroon Lake in Colorado, not to mention vast reservoirs perfect for family vacations around the country. Sometimes, though, we want to tread a bit farther off the beaten path, scoping out less crowded destinations and natural wonders alike.

As you consider the most breathtaking and lively mountain towns across America to visit, it may help to plan your trip with water recreation in mind. Lakes are great spots for hikes, picnics, paddling, campgrounds, and often other amenities, depending on their location. And while teems of people may head for the more amenity-packed destinations, sometimes the real reward is in making a bit of extra effort to find something that flies a bit more under the radar, and in the process, connect with nature directly.

The stunning lakes included below are generally not super busy — you won't find huge marinas or big boardwalks at these. Some fall within state or national parks but may be slightly off the beaten path or less busy than other, more popular attractions. Others require ambitious hikes to access, while many are fairly easy to drive to. With endless mountain views and relaxing recreation in mind, read on for 11 amazing, underrated mountain lakes to explore.