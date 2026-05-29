Canada's 'Basecamp Of The Kootenay Rockies' Is A Mountain City With Trails, Lakes, And A Walkable Downtown

British Columbia is home to a wealth of outdoor attractions, and while many associate Canada's far-western province with the inlets and thick misty forests found along its Pacific coast, you'll discover plenty of good stuff inland as well. For example, the sun-splashed Okanagan Valley is known for its lakes and top-notch wineries, and if you travel to B.C.'s southeastern corner, you'll come across Cranbrook, a cool mountain town surrounded by unspoiled nature.

Home to around 23,000 people, Cranbrook sits near the confluence of the St. Mary and Kootenay rivers in the shadow of the Kootenay Rockies, one of four stunning mountain ranges that converge in the region. The town features a historic, pedestrian-friendly downtown with trees, shops, nice restaurants, breweries and more, making it the perfect launchpad for diving into what the area has to offer. This includes hiking and biking trails, as well as lakes right on the edge of town that offer an array of opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Perhaps the best thing about Cranbrook is that — despite its idyllic location — you won't have to wrestle with the crowds found in other Canadian mountain towns such as Jasper or Banff. On his website Nomadic Samuel, travel blogger Samuel Jeffrey sang Cranbrook's praises, noting that "... because it isn't overrun with tourism, the experience retains a calm authenticity." Jeffrey went on to say that "You can take your time, pop into local shops, and enjoy the feeling of wandering somewhere still lived-in instead of curated for mass visitor flow."