Canada's 'Basecamp Of The Kootenay Rockies' Is A Mountain City With Trails, Lakes, And A Walkable Downtown
British Columbia is home to a wealth of outdoor attractions, and while many associate Canada's far-western province with the inlets and thick misty forests found along its Pacific coast, you'll discover plenty of good stuff inland as well. For example, the sun-splashed Okanagan Valley is known for its lakes and top-notch wineries, and if you travel to B.C.'s southeastern corner, you'll come across Cranbrook, a cool mountain town surrounded by unspoiled nature.
Home to around 23,000 people, Cranbrook sits near the confluence of the St. Mary and Kootenay rivers in the shadow of the Kootenay Rockies, one of four stunning mountain ranges that converge in the region. The town features a historic, pedestrian-friendly downtown with trees, shops, nice restaurants, breweries and more, making it the perfect launchpad for diving into what the area has to offer. This includes hiking and biking trails, as well as lakes right on the edge of town that offer an array of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Perhaps the best thing about Cranbrook is that — despite its idyllic location — you won't have to wrestle with the crowds found in other Canadian mountain towns such as Jasper or Banff. On his website Nomadic Samuel, travel blogger Samuel Jeffrey sang Cranbrook's praises, noting that "... because it isn't overrun with tourism, the experience retains a calm authenticity." Jeffrey went on to say that "You can take your time, pop into local shops, and enjoy the feeling of wandering somewhere still lived-in instead of curated for mass visitor flow."
Stroll amongst Cranbrook's old-style ambiance
At first glance, Cranbrook may not dazzle you. However, if you pull off the highway strip and head into its old downtown, you'll find another version of the town, one with murals and heritage buildings that you can easily take in on foot. "The historic part of Cranbrook carries the city's personality," observed Nomadic Samuel. "It's walkable, human-scale, and filled with subtle discoveries: older brick buildings, heritage markers, and murals." This ability to easily amble around town is confirmed by Cranbrook's rating on the website Walk Score (which rates places on walkability): it earned an 82/100, which the site labels as "Very Walkable."
While you're exploring, a stop at the Cranbrook History Centre is a must. This classic brick building houses a museum that tells the story of the region's past through an array of exhibits. These range from fully-restored vintage rail cars to an impressive collection of prehistoric fossils. "What an incredible little museum filled with so much history and architecture! The gallery halls are spacious and have such great storytelling," raved one visitor on Google Maps. Another Google reviewer wrote, "As tourists this was a great place to visit to learn about a big part of Canadian history that may be gone one day ... The kids loved it!"
When it comes time to wet your whistle and fill your belly, slide into The Heid Out and Fisher Peak Brewing Company, which, in addition to quality suds brewed on site, also boasts a big menu with dishes such as prime rib, classic Jäeger Schnitzel, and burgers, along with vegan and gluten-free choices. "Food is amazing. Great balance of flavors," remarked one happy customer on Tripadvisor, while this customer simply wrote, "One of my favorite places to eat in Cranbrook."
Hit the trail or head out onto the water in Cranbrook
While Cranbrook's historic downtown delivers plenty of charms, this is British Columbia, after all, where nature rules the roost. Like the alpine village of Valemount — which is nestled between three mighty mountain ranges — the city's natural surroundings are the biggest selling point. Situated right on the edge of town, the Cranbrook Community Forest is a nearly 5,000-acre reserve made up of stands of larch, pine, and fir, along with grasslands and three little lakes. At least 17 different paths open to hikers, runners, mountain bikers, and cross-country skiers extend throughout the park, making it one of the town's true jewels, as confirmed by this visitor on Google Maps: "Rare in a city to find this amount of land set aside for a park. Plenty of trail options, and the trails themselves [are] well-developed and wide."
Another local gem is Elizabeth Lake Bird Sanctuary, which sits just south of town. This scenic natural reservoir and its shoreline are a birder's paradise, with a number of blinds set up around where you can spot hundreds of avian species, including plenty of waterfowl and songbirds. There are also large mammals such as deer, elk, and moose. Another easy-to-reach patch of water is nearby Jimsmith Lake Provincial Park, which features swimming, canoeing, kayaking, as well as a campground with vehicle-accessible sites. Anglers can also cast a line for fat rainbow trout and largemouth bass.
Cranbrook sits four hours southwest of Calgary — the "Country Music Capital of Canada" — and is a three and a half hour drive from Spokane, Washington State's second-biggest city. For more of British Columbia's raw splendor, check out Quesnel Lake, a remote gem perfect for fishing, mountain views, and peaceful vibes.