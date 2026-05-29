Forget Florida, Retire To This West Coast Gem With Mountain Views, Bustling Cities, And Healthy Living

"Not cold. No snow. Many bright, sunny days. Multicultural. Theme parks. Tropical plants, fruits galore. Walks on the beach." So reads one comment on a thread on the r/Florida subreddit that asks locals their favorite things about living in the Sunshine State. It offers just a hint as to why the southeastern territory remains the most popular 65-plus destination in the country. But, while Florida might draw the numbers, there's another corner of the U.S. that warrants some attention from would-be retirees who are chasing big mountain views, lively towns, and healthy living. Enter Oregon.

The Beaver State flaunts a come-explore-me coastline of more than 360 miles, vibrant and edgy urban areas, and long runs of mountains packed with old-growth forests and volcanic cones alike. It's a corner of the Pacific Northwest that could hardly be further from Florida (there's a whopping 2,319 miles from one state capitol to the other), but offers a similarly tempting retirement prospect on the opposite side of the country.

Retiring to Oregon is a balancing act: It comes with a price tag, but it's a ticket to stunning landscapes, a pleasant climate, and offbeat cultural events. Plus, the Beaver State is a bit of a paragon of healthy living. It was the first state to legislate in favor of organic food production way back in the 70s, is regarded as one of the healthiest-eating states in the country, and offers up endless active pursuits, from hardcore ascents up Mount Hood, right down to easy hikes to waterfalls in the Oregon Cascades.