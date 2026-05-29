Forget Florida, Retire To This West Coast Gem With Mountain Views, Bustling Cities, And Healthy Living
"Not cold. No snow. Many bright, sunny days. Multicultural. Theme parks. Tropical plants, fruits galore. Walks on the beach." So reads one comment on a thread on the r/Florida subreddit that asks locals their favorite things about living in the Sunshine State. It offers just a hint as to why the southeastern territory remains the most popular 65-plus destination in the country. But, while Florida might draw the numbers, there's another corner of the U.S. that warrants some attention from would-be retirees who are chasing big mountain views, lively towns, and healthy living. Enter Oregon.
The Beaver State flaunts a come-explore-me coastline of more than 360 miles, vibrant and edgy urban areas, and long runs of mountains packed with old-growth forests and volcanic cones alike. It's a corner of the Pacific Northwest that could hardly be further from Florida (there's a whopping 2,319 miles from one state capitol to the other), but offers a similarly tempting retirement prospect on the opposite side of the country.
Retiring to Oregon is a balancing act: It comes with a price tag, but it's a ticket to stunning landscapes, a pleasant climate, and offbeat cultural events. Plus, the Beaver State is a bit of a paragon of healthy living. It was the first state to legislate in favor of organic food production way back in the 70s, is regarded as one of the healthiest-eating states in the country, and offers up endless active pursuits, from hardcore ascents up Mount Hood, right down to easy hikes to waterfalls in the Oregon Cascades.
Soaring mountains and exquisite mountain views in Oregon
Diversity is the keyword when it comes to the geography of Oregon. This state ranges from high-desert plateaus, across lake-spattered mountain ranges, and down to wave-bashed coastlines where whales and sealions make their home. Notably, lovers of higher altitudes will not be disappointed. While Florida's highest point on Britton Hill rises to just 345 feet above sea level, Oregon has seven summits above 10,000 feet, and hundreds more that are over 6,000 feet.
Mount Hood is one of the state's most popular mountain destinations. It's the namesake peak of a national forest — the Mount Hood National Forest — that covers over a million acres as it flows from glaciers all the way to wildflower meadows. The 41-mile Timberline Trail, one of the hardest hikes in America, offers epic views there as it loops the summit, but it doesn't have to be a thigh-buster. Seniors wanting something more chilled can enjoy head-on Mount Hood views from the much easier path to Lookout Mountain, which is just shy of 3 miles in total.
Then there are the 29 official scenic byways that wiggle and wind their way around the Beaver State. They make it so that you don't even have to pull on the boots to enjoy dazzling vistas of the Oregon mountains. One day, you could hit the asphalt of the 140-mile Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway to peer into Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the United States. The next day, you could cruise the Columbia River Gorge to see waterfall after waterfall — the route navigates a region that's actually been dubbed "waterfall alley."
Oregon towns and cities perfect for retirement
There's a whole string of picturesque towns on the Oregon coast that offer affordable retirement opportunities. Aptly named Seaside is the one for that dose of retro coastal life. It's a place to channel your inner childhood with long walks up and down the bustling promenade (which has been there for over 100 years, no less), picnics on the sand, or visits — perhaps with the grandkids in tow — to meet the seals at the local aquarium.
The city of Bend currently tops the U.S. News rankings for the top places to retire in Oregon, and is billed as a perfect choice for outdoorsy seniors by the folks over at TopRetirements.com. That's largely thanks to its proximity to the foothills of the Cascades, a fact that heralds oodles of river fishing, picturesque golf courses, and even skiing. It's probably also worth mentioning that Bend has been called the best beer city in the U.S. So, if spending sunny days — and there's a reported 300 days of sunshine each year here — hopping breweries sipping local craft is your idea of fun, then this one could be the jackpot.
Portland is the largest city in the state by quite some margin. It's now seen as a creative hub of the West Coast, and there's a formidable cultural calendar to keep any bookworm or theater-loving senior sated. This is a city where you can spend a morning browsing the endless aisles of Powell's, which proclaims itself to be one of the biggest bookstores in the world, and finish the evening with free summer jazz shows in Cathedral Park.