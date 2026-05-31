California's Once-Thriving Quarry Near San Jose Is Now A Scenic Park With Peaceful Trails And Mountain Views

On the edge of San Jose (California)'s vast urban sprawl and network of crisscrossing highways, the Santa Cruz Mountains separate Silicon Valley from the Pacific Ocean. Graced with fog-trapping coastal redwood canopies and hillsides that turn golden during the long summers, these mountains offer a respite from life in the fast lane. They also hide parks that are as much windows into the Golden State's mining history as places to enjoy nature.

64-acre Quarry Park, sometimes called Saratoga Quarry Park, is a beautiful example of a former extraction site converted into a park where people can explore the past while breaking a sweat on the trails. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) estimates that there are over 47,000 abandoned mining sites in California alone. Though many of these sites pose a public safety threat, Quarry Park allows visitors to safely explore relics, such as the freight loading station, while hiking through the mountains.

Situated just outside downtown Saratoga, the park was once a thriving mining operation. From the early 1900s to 1967, laborers hauled lime and gravel out of two quarries. During the mine's heyday, many of the rocks were used to build roads throughout Santa Clara County. However, it remained inaccessible to the public until 2015. Today, a network of trails winds through hills dotted with fragrant bay trees, greasewood, and a handful of redwoods, offering views across the valley and surrounding vineyards.