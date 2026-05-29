Near Concord Is New Hampshire's Cozy River Town With Fishing, Hiking, And Wildlife Viewing
For your next New England trip, go off the beaten track to a cozy riverside hamlet that provides ample opportunity for outdoor activity and time in nature. If you're an avid hiker, a wildlife-spotting enthusiast, a keen angler — or simply someone who wants to give any of these activities a go while you're on vacation — look no further than the adorable town of Chichester, New Hampshire. It offers all of these activities amid a charming and warm setting that one resident on Niche describes as a "wonderful, family-friendly town." Don't forget to take note of these money-saving hacks to make your New England vacation more affordable, pack your hiking boots, and get ready for a memorable trip.
Chichester is under 9 miles from Concord, and it's also only about 90 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, by car. This means that it's an easy destination for a mini-break away from the city. Situated on the banks of the Suncook River, Chichester has a rich history and remains vibrant today as a hotspot for outdoor activity and immersion in picturesque natural scenery. If you're flying in, the closest airport is Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, which is around 30 miles away.
Go fishing in Chichester, New Hampshire
Much like New Hampshire's hidden escape of Umbagog Lake, Chichester is a great place to break out your fishing rod and tackle box. There's no shortage of fishing spots in and around Chichester, so you can choose a location to set up shop for the day, based on what type of fish you're hoping to snag. According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's list of fishing spots, yellow perch can be found in "nearly all lakes, ponds and medium to large rivers" in the state. Meanwhile, if you're looking for bluegill, largemouth bass, or chain pickerel, Deer Meadow Pond is a strong bet. At this 22-acre fishing pond just off of Route 28, you'll find a public access boat ramp suitable for small and medium-sized vessels. You can also head to nearby Sanborn Brook, which is populated by both largemouth and smallmouth bass, as well as brown trout, brook trout, Atlantic salmon, and several other species.
In order to fish during your stay in Chichester, you'll need to acquire a New Hampshire fishing license, which you can do online. Know before you go: while you can pay for the license online, you will still need to print it out (and carry the printed license on you when you go fishing). Before you visit, you'll also want to check online for the state's annual fishing season dates — which vary depending on the species of fish and the type of body of water — to ensure you visit during the right time of year to go fishing.
Go for a hike and take in the wildlife views in Chichester
If you're more interested in staying on solid ground to check out the nature that Chichester has to offer, you've got numerous options. For an easy 2-mile loop that'll likely take you about 60-90 minutes to complete, head to the Chichester Town Forest and check out the Chichester Town Line Trail, which (as the name suggests) follows the town's border with neighboring Pembroke. Visitors appreciate how well marked this trail is and note that while there is a bit of an incline, it's not too steep. As one hiker on AllTrails puts it, the trail has "just enough incline to get a decent workout." The state's Fish and Game department has denoted this forest as one of the state's top wildlife locations, and the 120 acres of land that this trail sits on are protected under the auspices of conservation groups. While in the state forest, you may come across a wide array of mammals and amphibians.
For another easy hike that will grant you wildlife views, there's the Shaw Pasture and Madeline Sanborn Trail Loop, which — at under a mile — is a quick route that will take no longer than an hour. Here, too, you'll be traipsing through scenic conservation areas and abundant wildlife. You'll pass by Marsh Pond along the way, at which you can spot beaver dams and other beaver activity, as well as other myriad critters who inhabit Chichester. If you're still eager for more outdoor activity and wildlife after your time in cozy Chichester, continue your vacation in New Hampshire with an additional stop at the Crawford Path, America's oldest maintained hiking trail.