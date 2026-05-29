Near Concord Is New Hampshire's Cozy River Town With Fishing, Hiking, And Wildlife Viewing

Much like New Hampshire's hidden escape of Umbagog Lake, Chichester is a great place to break out your fishing rod and tackle box. There's no shortage of fishing spots in and around Chichester, so you can choose a location to set up shop for the day, based on what type of fish you're hoping to snag. According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's list of fishing spots, yellow perch can be found in "nearly all lakes, ponds and medium to large rivers" in the state. Meanwhile, if you're looking for bluegill, largemouth bass, or chain pickerel, Deer Meadow Pond is a strong bet. At this 22-acre fishing pond just off of Route 28, you'll find a public access boat ramp suitable for small and medium-sized vessels. You can also head to nearby Sanborn Brook, which is populated by both largemouth and smallmouth bass, as well as brown trout, brook trout, Atlantic salmon, and several other species.

In order to fish during your stay in Chichester, you'll need to acquire a New Hampshire fishing license, which you can do online. Know before you go: while you can pay for the license online, you will still need to print it out (and carry the printed license on you when you go fishing). Before you visit, you'll also want to check online for the state's annual fishing season dates — which vary depending on the species of fish and the type of body of water — to ensure you visit during the right time of year to go fishing.