Money-Saving Hacks To Make Your Late-Summer New England Vacation Far More Affordable

If you're going to visit New England, summertime is easily one of the most hospitable times to visit. You'll miss the devastatingly beautiful autumn foliage blanketing hill after mountain, but you'll also miss the equally inhospitable and dangerous snow-shroud suffocating the region's frosted and winding streets. If you don't have any summer plans, and maybe have some kids going stir-crazy at home, you might be hankerin' for a last-minute trip to the most scenic and oldest areas of the U.S. If so, there are deals circulating through the travel-o-sphere at the moment that will help you cut costs and fret as little over your budget as possible.

But first, the biggest general piece of money-saving advice: Plan your trip in advance and decide what you want to see. "New England" officially consists of a full six states: Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. You're not going to be able to see everything in one trip, and can't even fully explore one state in one trip — not even micro-sized Rhode Island. Combining Connecticut parks like the pristinely manicured Talcott Mountain State Park with Rhode Island's array of coastal towns and Boston, with its iconic Freedom Trail is one big trip right there. This is why it's best to pinpoint some localities and chart your path along the road accordingly (or railroad, which we'll get to). Select the facets of New England that you're most interested in — cute colonial towns, expansive natural environments, delicious seafood, etc. — and roll with it.

That being said, you could always use the hacks currently available and build your itinerary that way. From hotel steals to transportation deals, restaurant discounts to attraction bargains, summer 2025 might be the time to head to merry old New England.