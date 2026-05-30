San Francisco's Oldest And Longest-Operating Hotel Is A California Gem With Historic Charm And Affordable Rooms

San Francisco might have had more buildings like the Hotel Majestic still standing if it weren't for the Great Earthquake, which destroyed over 80% of the city's buildings via its resulting fires, according to the Yale Environment Review. The earthquake's epicenter was offshore, by what's now a breathtaking hidden beach. The ensuing fire spread up to Van Ness Avenue, which is just two blocks from the Hotel Majestic, to give you some perspective on how remarkable it is to have such a structure still surviving.

The hotel facade you see today is pretty much what someone would have been greeted with in its earliest years, as it was restored in 1985 to embellish the building with the period details that had been removed. You'll find these details in every nook of the hotel, from its hand-painted monkeys in the elevator to the mahogany bar top that was shipped in from Paris.

Historic accents continue into the rooms. You'll find vintage furniture like porcelain lamps, canopy beds, chandeliers, and mirrored wardrobes, lending each room an air of classical prowess. The rooms get commended for their size, too. "Large room and bathroom, clean, and great value for the price," one Google Reviewer wrote. A few different sizes are available, from a standard double room to a master king suite. Even at the smallest size, you get modern amenities like a TV, WiFi access, and air conditioning.