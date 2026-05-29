Oregon's First DarkSky Basecamp Is A Stargazing Haven Near Painted Canyons And Fossil Beds

The Oregon Outback is home to the world's largest international DarkSky sanctuary. Here, 2.5 million acres of land sprawl under an unpolluted night sky. As of 2026, this region is also home to the state's first DarkSky basecamp. Antelope Base Camp offers a handful of rustic micro-cabins plus dry camping and RV hookup spots, from which you can observe the Milky Way, planets, and constellations while feeling the awe of your own place in the cosmos.

This family-run accommodation is in Antelope, a former ghost town that became Oregon's first DarkSky community. Folks of a certain age or with a penchant for Netflix documentaries might remember the red outfits of the Rajneeshees, who took over Antelope in the 1980s. Well, these days, the red garb of Antelope's Rajneeshees has been replaced with red lights at the Antelope Base Camp. It's just one of several ways that this affordable DarkSky lodging minimizes light pollution to maximize stargazing from the privacy of your own patio.

It's not all nighttime activities at the Antelope Base Camp, either. The location also makes a great jumping-off point to explore nearby fossil beds and the painted hills considered one of Oregon's seven wonders. Just 20 minutes away is the Clarno Unit, one of three units of the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, where you can see 44-million-year-old fossils of plants and animals imprinted into the dramatic rock formations of an extinct volcano range. The Painted Hills, also in the John Day Fossil Beds, are about two hours away. Their bright gold, black, and red stripes offer a can't-miss daytime spectacle to match the celestial show of a clear night sky above your cabin.