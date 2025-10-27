Oregon's First Dark Sky Community Pairs Trails And River Rafting With Starlit Campsites In An Abandoned Ghost Town

You don't realize how much light pollution is affecting the night sky until you travel somewhere really dark. Prime stargazing destinations are often located in underrated places that may require a major effort to get to, like a national park or a remote island, but small towns can also be great places to go looking for constellations.

A Dark Sky Community is a town or city that has been recognized by Dark Sky International for its "exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky." Receiving the certification requires a lengthy application process, and globally, there are only 59 communities with the distinction. In 2024, the ghost town of Antelope became the first to be recognized in the beautiful state of Oregon. This extremely rural town is located in the northern central part of the state, and before its stargazing accreditation, it was most famous for being entangled with the Rajneesh cult that took over the town in the 1980s. Following the release of the Netflix documentary about the cult, "Wild Wild Country," most people stopping in Antelope were doing so out of morbid curiosity. However, the Dark Sky designation represents Antelope's hope for revitalization by attracting a new kind of visitor: astrotourists. Here's what you need to know about Antelope before you pack your telescope.