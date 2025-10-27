Oregon's First Dark Sky Community Pairs Trails And River Rafting With Starlit Campsites In An Abandoned Ghost Town
You don't realize how much light pollution is affecting the night sky until you travel somewhere really dark. Prime stargazing destinations are often located in underrated places that may require a major effort to get to, like a national park or a remote island, but small towns can also be great places to go looking for constellations.
A Dark Sky Community is a town or city that has been recognized by Dark Sky International for its "exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky." Receiving the certification requires a lengthy application process, and globally, there are only 59 communities with the distinction. In 2024, the ghost town of Antelope became the first to be recognized in the beautiful state of Oregon. This extremely rural town is located in the northern central part of the state, and before its stargazing accreditation, it was most famous for being entangled with the Rajneesh cult that took over the town in the 1980s. Following the release of the Netflix documentary about the cult, "Wild Wild Country," most people stopping in Antelope were doing so out of morbid curiosity. However, the Dark Sky designation represents Antelope's hope for revitalization by attracting a new kind of visitor: astrotourists. Here's what you need to know about Antelope before you pack your telescope.
Stargazing in Antelope
To earn its certification, the town of Antelope audited its outdoor lighting system and took steps to remove unnecessary streetlights and replace the remaining ones with models approved by Dark Sky International. It also supplied residents with educational materials and free light bulbs that are approved for minimizing light pollution, and it adopted a new tagline promising visitors that they'll "see the Milky Way from Main Street." This growing trend is great news for traveling stargazers, with even airports like Jackson Hole joining the initiative to save the night skies.
You can plan your trip for the summer to enjoy the best weather and maybe attend a free summer star party, which occur in several Oregon towns and are organized by the Rose City Astronomers. While you wait for the stars to come back at night, spend the day exploring trails such as the Horse Mountain Trail Loop in the John Day Basin. Or take a 50-minute drive to enjoy white water rafting with Deschutes River Adventures.
Travel tips for Antelope and Oregon's wild country
Before you set off for Antelope, be aware that Antelope is still considered a ghost town, even though there are a few permanent residents. There is only one place to stay in town overnight, the Antelope Market RV Park and Tent Camping, which has a few small cabins, RV hookups, and a bathhouse. It also happens to be the only place where you'll be able to find a bite to eat. Beyond the on-site food truck, open only from Friday to Sunday, there is nowhere for tourists to get food for about 40 miles.
Most people who stop by Antelope are curious about the history of the Rajneesh cult, but the compound they once occupied is now private property, which leaves only two landmarks worth visiting: the "Good Riddance" Monument memorializing the incident and a mini museum housed in the A.O.U.W. Hall.
To get to Antelope, it's a three-hour drive southeast from Portland, with the last leg of the trip along the Journey Through Time Scenic Byway. This is a colorful landscape of painted hills and canyons. Because Antelope doesn't have much in the way of accommodation beyond a campsite, consider booking your lodging in Fossil, 35 miles east along the byway. The Wilson Ranches Retreat is part bed and breakfast and part dude ranch, which offers horseback riding for a taste of Old West Oregon. Want more inspiration for astrotourism? Read about the best national parks for stargazing.