This Popular California Bridge Is Slowly Raising Its Tolls, And Drivers Are Starting To Notice

Talk of building a bridge across the Golden Gate Strait that connects San Francisco Bay with the Pacific Ocean started in the late 1800s. After years of design work and campaigning, followed by around four and a half years of construction, the bridge opened in 1937. This 1.7-mile suspension bridge, with its 746-foot-tall towers and International Orange color, has become a hallmark destination of the city. However, drivers will soon be paying more to make the journey across it. Not everyone's thrilled about the changes.

Starting on July 1, 2026, rates are going up by $0.50, according to the Golden Gate Bridge Highway & Transportation District. If you have FasTrak, the electronic toll tag option, the cost will be $10.25. For visitors, your bill comes in the mail, and you'll pay $10.50. Toll price increases have occurred every July for the past several years, and this trend won't be anytime soon. Prices are set to continue rising each July, and by 2028, the cost will be above $11, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

The increasing costs over the past couple of years have caught people's attention. In a Reddit thread about price increases on the bridge, one user wrote, "Old enough to remember when it was free, then $1, then $5. It was supposed to be FREE after it was paid off." In a different thread, a commuter posted about trying to avoid the toll but ending up with a longer drive that wasn't worth the trade-off: "I just tell myself the view of the city right after the Robin Williams tunnel is worth the price tag every morning." The Robin Williams Tunnel is in Sausalito, just north of the bridge.