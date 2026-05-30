Canada's Quiet Quebec Town Is A Top Retirement Destination With Fishing, Scenic Views, And Trails

Canada's eastern half is known for remote destinations, mountain towns, lakeside living, and harsh winters. Fair enough, but within Quebec lies a quiet town with fishing, scenic views, and trails, that also doubles as a top retirement destination. Amqui (pronounced "amkwi") offers a blend of fun and stability that makes it ideal for people of all ages and life stages.

If you're looking for a place to retire, or visit for a longer spell, it's hard to beat a town whose name means (ostensibly) "the place to have fun" in Mi'kmaq. Though it may seem small, Amqui sits at the intersection of two bodies of water and has two major arteries running through it. The resulting diverse mix of attractions lets the town punch well above its weight class. That connectivity doesn't diminish the intimacy that comes with living in a small community, though. The resulting destination includes a golf course, covered bridges, fountains, campgrounds, historic locales, and accommodations, yet only 6,000 residents.

The area's particularly forgiving on seniors and the elderly, with a microclimate that takes some of the bite out of the north's extremes. A trip to the town can easily fill a whole weekend getaway — or perhaps even the fall and winter decades of a life spent working toward a peaceful, active retirement.