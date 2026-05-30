Canada's Quiet Quebec Town Is A Top Retirement Destination With Fishing, Scenic Views, And Trails
Canada's eastern half is known for remote destinations, mountain towns, lakeside living, and harsh winters. Fair enough, but within Quebec lies a quiet town with fishing, scenic views, and trails, that also doubles as a top retirement destination. Amqui (pronounced "amkwi") offers a blend of fun and stability that makes it ideal for people of all ages and life stages.
If you're looking for a place to retire, or visit for a longer spell, it's hard to beat a town whose name means (ostensibly) "the place to have fun" in Mi'kmaq. Though it may seem small, Amqui sits at the intersection of two bodies of water and has two major arteries running through it. The resulting diverse mix of attractions lets the town punch well above its weight class. That connectivity doesn't diminish the intimacy that comes with living in a small community, though. The resulting destination includes a golf course, covered bridges, fountains, campgrounds, historic locales, and accommodations, yet only 6,000 residents.
The area's particularly forgiving on seniors and the elderly, with a microclimate that takes some of the bite out of the north's extremes. A trip to the town can easily fill a whole weekend getaway — or perhaps even the fall and winter decades of a life spent working toward a peaceful, active retirement.
Hike or fish while taking in the views
Amqui is just north of New Brunswick on a secret peninsula with sweeping vistas. That makes it geographically close to several parks and ideal for an outdoorsy, active lifestyle with plenty of hiking. The Seigneurie-du-Lac-Matapédia Regional Park, about 20 minutes away, includes eight hikes of varying difficulties, from an easy loop called "The Promontory" to an intermediate 3.5-mile trek leading to three different panoramic views called, fittingly, The Three Sisters. The treks lead to panoramic views of Lake Matapédia and its neighboring valley. Or, you can take a stroll down to the lake itself, its shores oscillating between pebbles and sand. If two wheels trump two legs, the 68-mile-long Véloroute Desjardins de La Matapédia offers a cycling route through the region that also passes through Amqui.
The Humqui River's presence in the heart of town creates a worthwhile waterfront ideal for a quick stroll. The town's iconic Pont Beausejour, a red covered bridge worthy of admiration, crosses the town's other artery, the Matapedia River. "A true work of art, absolutely stunning," one local wrote in a review on Google. "It's well worth the detour and the time to stop and contemplate this magnificent wooden structure." Scenic views can also be had from the town's Club de golf Revermont, an 18-hole dose of relaxation and bucolic surroundings that's earned an impressive 4.6 stars on Google.
For even more wonderful scenery, pick up a fishing rod and venture out to any of the waterways near town. Salmon and trout reign supreme in Amqui and its surrounding areas, with anglers from around the world stopping by to reel in a catch. The Humqui River is home to grilse and trout, though note that any large salmon caught must be released back into the water. Be sure to stay within the regulated daily catch limits.
The logistics of visiting Amqui
Amqui's diminutive population and slow pace of life can partially be chalked up to its remote location. The closest major airport, Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, is a daunting 256 miles away. Yet it's that same distance that makes Quebec full of towns to retire to for affordable charms and gorgeous views. Amqui is no different, so if you're making the trek over, you might as well set up shop and stay a while. Perhaps, even, the rest of your life. If you give yourself that much time, be sure to visit Campobello Island, an under-the-radar haven for retirees and history buffs.
You'll find plenty of places to rest during your stay in Amqui, as the town has vacation rentals both within it and nearby. If you're looking to maximize your time outdoors, Amqui's local campgrounds provide the ideal escape, with 146 campsites offering quick access to Lake Matapedia just outside of town. Pricing is quite reasonable for most sites, though you'll pay more in the busy summer months than you will in the off-season.
The right time to visit or retire to Amqui depends on your own feelings towards rough Canadian winters. If you're up for an adventure, visit during the winter. Yes, the temperatures can be bone-chilling, but the adrenaline rush of hitting the region's 160 miles of snowmobile trails will make you feel young again. The rest of the year offers ideal, relatively dry weather with comfortable summers.