Texas' Once-Thriving Quarry Is Now An Incredible Japanese Botanical Garden With A Picturesque Waterfall

The Lone Star State is probably the last place you would expect to find a tranquil, Japanese-inspired oasis. Yet, that's exactly what you get at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden. This garden represents the good, the bad, and the ugly of San Antonio's 20th century efforts to beautify its abandoned industrial areas.

The garden's history begins in the mid 1800s, when German masons operated a limestone quarry here. In 1880, the Alamo Portland and Roman Cement Company (now known as the Alamo Cement Company) acquired the quarry and operated it until 1908, when they abandoned it and moved to a new location near Alamo Heights. In 1916, newly-appointed Park Commissioner Ray Lambert looked at the leftover ugly, rubble-filled depression and saw an opportunity to turn the eyesore into one of the city's most beautiful spots, inspired by Japanese art and fashion. Design work began in 1917 to transform the quarry into a new 1,200-square-foot Japanese-themed sunken garden — complete with a koi pond, waterfall, and stone bridges. Lambert roped everyone into the construction — residents donated flower bulbs for the garden, city engineers built bridges, and the park's construction was largely done by prison inmates.

The garden officially opened in 1919, although construction continued even after. Artist Eizo "Kimi" Jingu and his family were invited in 1919 to live in the garden and become its full-time caretakers and opened the Bamboo Room, a Japanese restaurant serving light fare and tea. The family continued to live in the garden until they were evicted in 1941 because of anti-Japanese xenophobia during World War 2. The garden was subsequently renamed the Chinese Tea Gardens (and moved in new Chinese caretakers) until its original name was restored in 1984.