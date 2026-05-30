Forget Florida, Retire To This New England Gem With Vibrant Beaches, Bustling Parks, And Friendly Communities
Many road trippers overlook Rhode Island, even when they drive through New England. It's the smallest state in the U.S., wedged awkwardly between Massachusetts and Connecticut, while Boston claims a lot of attention. But I can tell you from experience: If you like Rhode Island, you really like it. The humble size means quick commutes, intimate communities, and easy access to neighboring states. You never have to go far to find vibrant beaches and bustling parks, and Rhodies avoid driving more than 15 minutes in any direction. Once the state wins them over, especially with its friendly communities, many folks think: "You know, I could totally retire here."
After seven years of living here, I plan to stay in Rhode Island for many years to come. This little state has many advantages over retirement hubs like big, muggy, gator-filled Florida. I find residents to be extremely friendly and helpful, and everyone seems to know each other. The scenery changes dramatically from season to season, with blazing autumns, snowy winters, and sunny summers. The landscape transforms completely in a short distance: You can spend time in Providence, a busy city with skyscrapers and nightlife, or in quiet little Wickford, with its rows of colonial houses and a harbor full of sailboats. Even after so much time, I marvel that these two places are only 25 miles apart. Indeed, there are at least 16 incredible places in Rhode Island you need to visit at least once, especially as a traveling retiree.
Unexpected wonders of the Ocean State
What surprises many first-timers is the abundance of outdoor spaces. The state claims more than 400 miles of shoreline, which snakes around peninsulas, cliffs, coves, and islands. Retirees can spend their time visiting 13 state parks, as well as special management areas and nearly 10,000 acres of Audubon refuges. One of my favorite urban green spaces in the world is Roger Williams Park, a generous medley of woods, paths, bike routes, a concert-hosting Temple of Music, a Japanese Garden, a Natural History Museum, and the 150-year-old Roger Williams Park Zoo. Diehard slow travelers can even attempt the North-South Trail, Rhode Island's only true border-to-border thru-hike.
Something that has baffled me since arriving here is that Rhode Island doesn't score well on national surveys for "friendliness." I find residents effusive and easygoing, especially by New England standards; when you need something, neighbors routinely reply, "Don't worry, I know a guy." This community spirit dates back to the state's founding, when quasi-Puritan Roger Williams left a hostile Massachusetts colony to start his own inclusive settlement.
One of the most striking examples of this open-hearted spirit is WaterFire, a public performance and communal ceremony that takes place in Providence throughout the warmer months; as the sun sets, people in boats ignite more than 80 wood-burning braziers, and the flames reflect dramatically in the Providence River as thousands of spectators look on. This is a great place for newcomers to meet people, sample local food and arts, and celebrate the state's gorgeous summers.
How to enjoy your trip to Rhode Island
Rhode Island relies heavily on tourism, and there are certain go-to destinations for first-time senior visitors. One of the best-known hotspots is Narragansett, a historic coastal town with its medieval-looking stone "Towers" straddling the main road. Narragansett Town Beach is perhaps the most-visited strip of sand in the state, and dependable waves make this a top surf spot as well. From there, road trippers can meander from one small town to the next, making their way up the bay toward Providence.
Then there's Newport. Lots of people have fallen in love with Aquidneck Island and decided to put down roots there — even well into the golden years — as evidenced by the many mansions. The Vanderbilts were famous residents, along with a host of other Victorian moguls (whose lives are dramatized in the HBO series "The Gilded Age"). Many of these opulent dwellings host tours and weddings, and I'd recommend this as a great place to start your Rhode Island journey. Newport also has a diverse dining scene, several beloved beaches, and the Cliff Walk, a popular pathway that traces the rocky coast (which is free and open to the public).
The state's capital doesn't draw the same legions of tourists as Newport and Narragansett, but Providence knows how to treat guests right. Winters tend to be quiet and cozy, and once the weather warms up, you'll find Venetian-style gondolas on the river, food trucks on the curbs, and more than 60 miles of bike paths for easy exploring. When dinnertime rolls around, head to Federal Hill; one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods is tucked into this underrated East Coast city.