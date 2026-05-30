Forget Florida, Retire To This New England Gem With Vibrant Beaches, Bustling Parks, And Friendly Communities

Many road trippers overlook Rhode Island, even when they drive through New England. It's the smallest state in the U.S., wedged awkwardly between Massachusetts and Connecticut, while Boston claims a lot of attention. But I can tell you from experience: If you like Rhode Island, you really like it. The humble size means quick commutes, intimate communities, and easy access to neighboring states. You never have to go far to find vibrant beaches and bustling parks, and Rhodies avoid driving more than 15 minutes in any direction. Once the state wins them over, especially with its friendly communities, many folks think: "You know, I could totally retire here."

After seven years of living here, I plan to stay in Rhode Island for many years to come. This little state has many advantages over retirement hubs like big, muggy, gator-filled Florida. I find residents to be extremely friendly and helpful, and everyone seems to know each other. The scenery changes dramatically from season to season, with blazing autumns, snowy winters, and sunny summers. The landscape transforms completely in a short distance: You can spend time in Providence, a busy city with skyscrapers and nightlife, or in quiet little Wickford, with its rows of colonial houses and a harbor full of sailboats. Even after so much time, I marvel that these two places are only 25 miles apart. Indeed, there are at least 16 incredible places in Rhode Island you need to visit at least once, especially as a traveling retiree.