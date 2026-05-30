Why Canadians Are Saying Goodbye To US Vacations In 2026
Prior to 2025, around a quarter of all international travelers in the U.S. hailed from Canada, the largest overall group, according to Forbes. But since then, tourism has dropped dramatically. Throughout 2025, Canadian tourism decreased 22% — and the trend has only continued into 2026. According to a survey conducted by Longwoods International and released in February 2026, 59% of Canadians survey participants cited U.S. government policies, trade practices, and political statements from U.S. leaders for making them less likely to visit the U.S. These includes high tariffs, aggressive immigration policies, threats of making Canada a 51st state, and attempts to take over Greenland.
Of those who participated in the survey, 45% have changed their vacation plans to domestic trips within Canada, while 24% will visit other international destinations instead. Apart from a deliberate U.S. travel boycott, economic factors, like a weaker Canadian dollar, could also play a role in Canadians saying goodbye to U.S. vacations this year. According to a National Post article from May 2026, the 2026 Smart Traveller Survey also revealed generational gaps. While boomers largely cited political reasons for not wanting to visit the United States, Gen Z survey respondents primarily referenced cost and lack of time off.
The impacts of a decline in Canadian tourism
The impacts are felt particularly in charming New England towns, which have largely depended on tourists from across the border. In New Hampshire's breathtaking mountain towns, Canadian tourism dropped 30% from the year prior, as of August 2025, while Vermont has lost tens of millions in revenue since Trump's presidency began. It's not just New England that's bearing the brunt, though.
Even destinations like Orlando, "America's happiest holiday destination" which has long been a staple of American tourism, are seeing less Canadian tourists. New York, for its part, received 3.6 million fewer travelers from Canada between 2024 and 2025. The decrease from Canadians alone has led to an estimated $4.5 billion loss in United States tourism revenue in 2025, per Forbes. But this represents a broader trend. According to Reuters, in 2025, the U.S. saw an overall 6% decrease in all foreign visitors, with drops in tourism from European and Latin American countries as well.