Why Canadians Are Saying Goodbye To US Vacations In 2026

Prior to 2025, around a quarter of all international travelers in the U.S. hailed from Canada, the largest overall group, according to Forbes. But since then, tourism has dropped dramatically. Throughout 2025, Canadian tourism decreased 22% — and the trend has only continued into 2026. According to a survey conducted by Longwoods International and released in February 2026, 59% of Canadians survey participants cited U.S. government policies, trade practices, and political statements from U.S. leaders for making them less likely to visit the U.S. These includes high tariffs, aggressive immigration policies, threats of making Canada a 51st state, and attempts to take over Greenland.

Of those who participated in the survey, 45% have changed their vacation plans to domestic trips within Canada, while 24% will visit other international destinations instead. Apart from a deliberate U.S. travel boycott, economic factors, like a weaker Canadian dollar, could also play a role in Canadians saying goodbye to U.S. vacations this year. According to a National Post article from May 2026, the 2026 Smart Traveller Survey also revealed generational gaps. While boomers largely cited political reasons for not wanting to visit the United States, Gen Z survey respondents primarily referenced cost and lack of time off.