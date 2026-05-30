Forget Pacific Rim National Park Reserve: Visit This Scenic Island Park With Trails, Beaches, And Ocean Views

Depending on where you're coming from, you may have to fly into one of the best airports in North America, Vancouver International. Alternatively, if possible, you can fly into Victoria International Airport, which is already on the island. Victoria itself has its own charm, as it's known as the brunch capital of Canada, so you may want to check it out before heading to the park. From Vancouver, you'll have to take two ferries to reach the island. According to Google Maps, it's about a four-hour trip, depending on the timing of the ferries. If you fly into Victoria, it's only an hour and a half.

Camping is available throughout Juan de Fuca Park, and there are three main areas where you can do it. You can sleep in your car or an RV at the trailhead parking lot, and you won't have to hike to a campsite or worry as much about the elements. You'll still have to pay the camping fee, which is $29 CAD per person from June 15th to Labor Day. If you're visiting off-season, the rate is $20 CAD per person. You can also book a site at the China Beach Campground instead.

If you're trying to enjoy the ocean views as much as possible, beach camping is available at all of the major beaches (except Botanical). There's something about seeing the rocky shore across the strait of Juan de Fuca from your tent, as well as the forests, rugged shores, and moody waters the Pacific Northwest is known for. There are also two campgrounds within the forest, though you're not allowed to build a fire. You'll need a backcountry camping permit for the beaches and the forest, which you can obtain online or at the park.