Forget New England, Retire To Canada's Coastal Region With Charming Cities, Beaches, And Scenic Atlantic Views
For retirees, New England has to be one of the most enticing areas of the United States. With nearby bustling cities, stunning North Atlantic beaches, vibrant forests, and coastal small towns, many dream of settling here. Unfortunately, this region is also one of the most expensive in the country. Plus, the fast-paced lifestyle of the cities is bleeding into many of the small towns, which can often feel overrun with tourists.
If you crave a scenic, coastal area to settle in, but also want a comfortable, slow-paced lifestyle full of natural beauty, it may seem impossible to find the perfect destination. However, just outside New England's northern border lies a Canadian province that has the same vibes: New Brunswick. Bordering Maine, New Brunswick has a lot of the same features that draw retirees to New England, including incredible beaches and a coastal lifestyle.
This scenic and picturesque region of Canada offers retirees the perfect natural escape. It boasts the same maritime vibes and coastal beauty as U.S. states like Rhode Island or Maine, but with amenities that might be even better for retirees.
The best cities in New Brunswick, Canada, for retirees
Retirees and visitors to New Brunswick have a plethora of amazing cities and towns to choose from. Big cities like Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton, and Dieppe are all good options. What makes these cities such good choices for retirees is that they're big enough to have a great arts scene, world-class restaurants, and lively museums, but are small enough not to be overwhelming. For example, Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick, has a population of around 77,000 people. That's only around half the size of New Haven, Connecticut, a city considered small by New England's standards.
However, the province's small towns are where the area's maritime vibes really shine through. In fact, one of Canada's top retirement spots is the charming town of Quispamsis, which has excellent hiking, tranquil river views, and plenty of parks. And it's just one of the many small communities here that offer a slower pace and a sense of community.
One of the best aspects of New Brunswick for retirees is the cost of living. According to Livingcost.org, a single person will only spend around US$1,673 per month here. Compare that to Maine, where the cost of living is $2,337 per person.
New Brunswick's beautiful beaches and coastal views
New Brunswick is full of natural wonder, from its islands to its lakes and rivers to its forests. Its most incredible natural wonder, though, has to be the Bay of Fundy. This Atlantic bay, which encompasses the province's southern coast, has the world's biggest tidal range. This means that the tide can go out up to 53 feet! To fully enjoy this body of water, you'll want to explore the area's many beaches — and a great place to start is Fundy National Park. With expansive beaches, over 60 miles of hiking trails, a nine-hole golf course, and bountiful lakes and rivers, this park is the perfect summer seaside destination. Fundy National Park even has one of the most scenic campgrounds in Canada: Chignecto.
Located nearby is another famous spot, Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park. Hopewell Rocks (pictured above) not only offers visitors Atlantic beaches, but also stunning geologic formations. Eroded away over millennia by the area's extreme tides, these rock formations are often wider at the tops than at the bases, giving each one a unique shape.
For a destination in New Brunswick that's more remote, Campobello Island is the place to go. This under-the-radar island is the perfect destination for retirees who are also history buffs: The island is home to Roosevelt Campobello International Park. On the grounds of the park is a red-sided cottage with white muntin bars. This beautiful-but-unassuming house has a big history; it's where Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt spent their summers.