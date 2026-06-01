Forget New England, Retire To Canada's Coastal Region With Charming Cities, Beaches, And Scenic Atlantic Views

For retirees, New England has to be one of the most enticing areas of the United States. With nearby bustling cities, stunning North Atlantic beaches, vibrant forests, and coastal small towns, many dream of settling here. Unfortunately, this region is also one of the most expensive in the country. Plus, the fast-paced lifestyle of the cities is bleeding into many of the small towns, which can often feel overrun with tourists.

If you crave a scenic, coastal area to settle in, but also want a comfortable, slow-paced lifestyle full of natural beauty, it may seem impossible to find the perfect destination. However, just outside New England's northern border lies a Canadian province that has the same vibes: New Brunswick. Bordering Maine, New Brunswick has a lot of the same features that draw retirees to New England, including incredible beaches and a coastal lifestyle.

This scenic and picturesque region of Canada offers retirees the perfect natural escape. It boasts the same maritime vibes and coastal beauty as U.S. states like Rhode Island or Maine, but with amenities that might be even better for retirees.